Romário says he prefers Bolsonaro to Lula and says that before the president ‘the country was shit’

Senator believes that the president was wrong in his decisions during the pandemic, but he sees him as someone serious and who does good things for Brazil

Reproduction/YouTube Romário participated in the youtuber Rica Perrone’s ‘Cara a Tapa’ and spoke about politics and football



The senator and former player Romario (PL-RJ) commented in an interview this week that Brazil is much better with the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in power than in past governments, of the PT. During the picture ‘Cara a Tapa’, by youtuber Rica Perrone, Romário explained his vision in relation to the current government. “I am part of a party that is now Bolsonaro. And I think Bolsonaro is a president who has done and has been doing positive things for our country. He makes mistakes at times, especially in these two years with the pandemic not taking some actions, saying things that I shouldn’t have said, making wrong decisions, but I lived with him for four years, in my first years as a federal deputy, and he is very serious, has courage, is not afraid to take a stand… Before Bolsonaro, our country was a piece of shit,” he said.

The former player then emphasized that his comment would be used to crucify him. “I’ve never been on the fence, but unfortunately talking about politics in the country today is boring. I like Bolsonaro, I like people with personality. The left will smack me. I just said that he made a mistake in some positions, some placements and the right will hit me. But what am I going to do? I need to talk”, he added. At the end of the program, when asked about the current and former president, Romário said that he preferred Bolsonaro, and that he gave a grade of 8 to the head of the federal Executive. During the interview, Romário also spoke about his football career, his beginnings in politics and even revealed that he already wanted to become president of the CBF, entity he always criticized.