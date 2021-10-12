Romário says he prefers Bolsonaro to Lula and that before the ‘country was shit’ – 10/11/2021 – Power

Senator Romário Faria (PL-RJ) prefers Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to Lula (PT) and, although he criticizes the current administration, he thinks Brazil is better today than in PT years.

“Before Bolsonaro, our country was a piece of shit,” the former soccer player said in an interview with “Cara a Tapa,” sports journalist Rica Perrone’s YouTube channel.

The conversation starts about football, but about halfway through the almost hour-long interview, the interviewer enters the political arena. That’s when Romário makes clear his predilection for pocketbookism.

Not that it spares the president, who for him did wrong during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dude, I’m part of a party [PL] that, today, he is Bolsonaro”, he says. “If you ask me what I think about that, I think Bolsonaro is a president who has been doing positive things for our country. It errs at times, especially in the last two years, with the pandemic. Left to have some actions. In my opinion, he said some things that he might not have said…”

Perrone asks at this point: “He got a lot messed up, right?”.

The former footballer, world champion in 1994, agrees, but soon comes out in defense of the president, his colleague in Congress between 2011 and 2014, when the two were deputies.

“He made some decisions he might not have made. But I personally lived with Bolsonaro during the four years of federal deputy, he was still there. And Bolsonaro is a very serious guy, I can say that. A guy who has courage, who is not afraid to take a stand. This he brought this to the Presidency. Before Bolsonaro, our country was fucking shit.”

He then said that if the election was held today, he would vote for the reelection of the current occupant of the Palácio do Planalto.

Romário also stated that, early in his political career, he was offered bribes and other acts of corruption. He soon dismissed them, he says.

The senator says that his preferred banners are education, sports, health and agendas linked to the protection of people with disabilities — he has a 16-year-old daughter who has Down syndrome.

“I’m not that guy who, ‘well, I’m going to talk about Amazonas (sic), Petrobras, in short, about subjects I don’t have full knowledge of.”

Later in the conversation, Romário laments: “Unfortunately, in Brazil today, talking about politics is boring, do you know why?”.

He gives as an example his own interview with Perrone. He just said that he likes Bolsonaro, “people with personality”, and he already knows: “The left will beat me up”. As he also stated that the president was wrong in his statements and decisions, the right will reserve him similar treatment.

“Can I do what? Fuck it, I have to talk,” he says. “We are going over the limit, everything is cancelled.”