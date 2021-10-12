Round 6 Creator Unveils Ideas for Season Two of Series

Scene from Round 6, from Netflix (photo: Disclosure) One of the biggest successes of



Netflix



this year, the South Korean series



Round 6



has been creating expectations for a second season that shows the developments of the last released chapter.

Although the creator of the series,



Hwang Dong-hyuk



, have recently said that



Round 6



not have new episodes, in another interview, granted to the newspaper



The globe



Yeah, he said he already had ideas for a possible retake.

“If you do [o segundo ano], be on top of Gi-hun’s attempt (



Lee Jung-jae)



in finding the people who are part of the game, like the man he played with the role with. I think he would try to find him,” he said. “There is also the story of the policeman, whether he is alive or not. But just ideas.”

A second season of the series, however, is not in the plans of the team involved in the production.

“I don’t have very well-developed plans for a Round 6 sequel,” he said.



Hwang



american magazine



Variety



. “It’s a bit tiring just thinking about it. But if I did it, I sure as hell wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider having a writing team and I’d like to have several directors with different backgrounds.”

The showrunner, who says he’s not good at teamwork, directed and scripted the entire first season, and also commented on the social criticism present in the series’ plot, which is in the Top 1 of the series.



Netflix Brazil.



“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or a fable about modern capitalist society, something that portrayed extreme competition, like a competition for life. But I wanted to use characters that we all know in real life,” he said.



Dong-hyuk



.

In



Round 6



, bankrupt people desperate for money are chosen to participate in a survival game based on children’s play, in which they compete for a cash prize.