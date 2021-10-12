Round 6: Legal Issues Involve Netflix Fever Series

A group of indebted people are invited to participate in a series of millionaire prize games. What they don’t know is that defeat can cost them what they hold most dear: their own lives.

This is the plot of Round 6, a Netflix series that, in just over two weeks of its release, is about to become the most watched in the history of the platform. The phenomenon took over the internet, became a meme and is known even by those who shouldn’t watch it: children.

The analyzes bring into debate the social criticism present in the drama. But there are also legal issues involved in the plot, closer to “real life” than one might imagine.

data protection

The Korean series involves characters with financial problems and who agree to play games based on childhood pranks – the first episode is titled “chips 1, 2, 3”. The difference is that defeat involves violent deaths.

In the series, the problem of vulnerability of personal data is glaring: those responsible for the “death games” have personal information from those they seek as players – they know about debts, if they are unemployed etc. That is, the choice of participants is based on data, which are used as a way to coerce them to participate. Lack of control and protection leaves its owners at risk and vulnerability.

Although presented in an extreme way, a real problem is explicit here: the vulnerability of personal data has consequences for people’s lives.

The lawyer specializing in Digital Law Renato Opice Blum (Opice Blum, Bruno and Vainzof Advogados Associados) highlights that legislation such as the LGPD would prevent this type of conduct. In the case of the series, there are no data processing hypotheses, such as legitimate interest, execution of a contract, consent or compliance with a legal norm (provided for in art. 7 of the LGPD) that would serve as a basis for the use of this information.

The lawyer also highlights that, in the series, there was a deviation from the purpose for which the data were processed – as provided for in art. 6 of the LGPD. “Credit data, for example, would only be for credit, and would have been used for other purposes without proper consent.”

According to the lawyer Patricia Peck (Peck Advogados), advisor to the CNPD – National Council for Data Protection, all personal data protection legislation, including the LGPD, requires institutions to adopt a “data ethics” model, that is, to handle personal data based on the principles of transparency, legitimacy, specific purposes, minimization, security.

“What the Round 6 series shows is precisely the abuse of this. In other words, what do all the participants have in common? Having debts or great financial difficulties and this serves as an incentive to participate in the game. Therefore, whoever made the selection could obtain this type of information and use it for this purpose. This is exactly in line with what the data protection legislation brings about change: it does not prohibit the use of information, but it requires transparency.”

Peck emphasizes that people need to know what their data will be handled for.

“At various times, participants question how the game knows so much about them and – without wanting to spoil it – the game suggests that the origin of the data probably comes from a financial institution in which the majority have accounts and debts. Which again shows a misuse of the purpose of use of personal data.”

Another issue involving the series concerns the clarity of information, the “terms” of the games. At some point in the plot, players question the rules, which need to be clear. Once again, the lawyer alludes to the LGPD, which determines terms and clear, adequate and ostensible policies – provision of arts. 8 and 9 – for the consent to be valid, the treatment being prohibited if there is a defect in consent.

Netflix processed – I

In addition to raising the issue of personal data, Netflix was the target of lawsuits caused by the Round 6 series.

In a certain scene, players are given a card with a phone number, a number that actually exists and would belong to a Korean businesswoman. After the release of the series, the owner of the number would have received messages and calls on account of the series. She reportedly rejected compensation offer, and Netflix would be working to resolve the issue, including editing scenes with the number.

Attorney Patrícia Peck highlights that there is an alert to the importance of anonymizing personal data (article 12 of the LGPD). She points out the importance of, in any project, applying “privacy by design”, provided for in article 46, item II, of the LGPD. “If they used fictitious or anonymized data, they would have no problems.“

Netflix processed – II

The platform also responds to another process generated by the series. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Netflix was sued by an internet company in South Korea because of the high data traffic used by the public to watch the production.

The company SK Broadband allegedly claimed that the data traffic used to watch Round 6 is immense and requires the movie streaming service to bear the costs of maintaining this traffic. Other platforms such as Amazon, Facebook and Apple would already be paying fees for using their services, but Netflix would be paying amounts that do not correspond to the traffic generated. Thus, it requires millionaire indemnity.

Criminal developments?

Amidst so much controversy, would there be criminal implications involving Round 6?

The popularity of the violent series has worried parents and educators. Although it has a 16-year rating, the title has become a fever among children and teenagers, not only because of streaming, but also in virals on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Children’s game platforms “piggybacked” on success and created games based on the series. Stores sell costumes, sneakers and clothing.

Faced with the situation, several schools warned parents about the content, highlighting that children have been exposed to inappropriate topics.

But the criminalist Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini (Bottini & Tamasauskas Lawyers) does not see implications in the criminal scope involving production. He points out that, even in an extreme case, if something based on the plot was carried out with violent consequences, it would not be possible to criminally hold the platform responsible for deaths or injuries.

In the same sense is the opinion of the criminalist Daniella Meggiolaro (Malheiros Filho, Meggiolaro and Prado – Lawyers): without seeing, from a criminal point of view, any legal consequence in the exhibition of the series – especially because there is an indicative rating for people over 16 – the lawyer warns that it is up to parents to control what children and adolescents watch.

