Ruins of a city in the interior of São Paulo reappear due to the drought; see photos and video | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

According to the secretary of Tourism of Rubineia, Evandro Santos, the margin of the Paraná River has retreated about 200 meters due to the long drought that affects the interior of São Paulo.
- Check out the complete history of the city of Rubineia
“The ruins are located on a freshwater beach called Ipanema. In the past, there were 12 embarkation and disembarkation points for boats and launches. Currently, there are only five”, he says.
The old drinking fountain used by animals was the first building to reappear. Then came the concrete columns used to support the roof of the railway station, the structure of a water tank, construction debris from a sawmill and a toy that stood in a square.
Check below photos of the ruins that reappeared due to the drought:
Concrete columns used to support the roof of the railway station in Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Concrete columns used to support the roof of the Rubineia railway station reappeared — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Structures supported the roof of the old railway station in Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Rubineia railway station was flooded to build a power plant dam — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Structure of the water tank at the Rubineia railway station — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Remains of constructions can be seen underwater — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Remains of constructions can be seen underwater — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Bricks of old construction can be seen underwater in Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Remains of the construction of an old sawmill in Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Construction remains reappeared in Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Drought revealed toy that used to be in a square of old Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Drought revealed toy that used to be in a square of old Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Structures of the old Rubineia railway — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Old drinking fountain used by animals in Rubineia — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
Ruins of the ancient city of Rubineia reappeared due to the drought — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem
The drought brought to light Rubineia’s construction remains — Photo: Reproduction/Tv Tem