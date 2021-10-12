Sack Under Murray Goes Viral, And Kyrgios Shares Meme Derision | sneakers

The match between Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz was marked by an unprecedented move in the British career. At the start of the second set, the former number 1 in the world applied a serve from below to perfection and closed the game, making the audience go wild. The move, which has already generated many discussions in the middle of tennis, this time was considered as a tactic, which generated discontent in Australian Nick Kyrgios, one of those who most use this type of service and has already suffered from many criticisms and even boos when he did it. it.

+ Zverev designs Murray’s Duel at Indian Wells: “Only Big 4 I Never Won”

+ Swiatek Announces Award Donation in Indian Wells to NGO Focused on Mental Health

1 of 2 Andy Murray pulls out from under at Indian Wells — Photo: Reproduction Andy Murray pulls out from under at Indian Wells — Photo: Reproduction

In his Instagram stories, Kyrgios, who ended the season early and only returns in 2022, and recently got involved in a discussion with his girlfriend that involved police intervention, reposted a publication where the difference in treatment for the same is mocked. throw. In the photo, it is possible to see an image defining as “wonderful” the serve under Murray, and right next to it, calling Kyrgios “dumb” as he starred in the same move.

It is worth remembering that Kyrgios, one of those who most used the move alongside Kazakh Alexander Bublik, has already received boos when he did so at the ATP 500 in Acapulco in 2019, in the duel against Rafael Nadal. The Australian saw the public stay against him throughout the game, where he won and provoked in the end, receiving criticism from the Spaniard for his behavior.

2 of 2 Kyrgios shares a mocking meme on his Instagram — Photo: Reproduction Kyrgios shares a mocking meme on his Instagram — Photo: Reproduction

The main topic under discussion is the posture when performing the service. While Kyrgios uses it in a way defined as “sloppy and disrespectful” by the press and tennis fans – the Australian defends himself and says it’s not prohibited, which is true – Murray revealed and explained tactically why he did it service in this way for the first time in his career.

– He started to walk away to return the first serve, and the courts are painfully slow here, I wasn’t getting a lot of easy points with my first serve, I had 3 aces the whole game, and 1 of them was with the serve under . I was thinking about using it again in the 3rd set, but I didn’t. It was the first time I did this in a match and I gave the ace, so maybe I’ll try again in the future against opponents who are also behind in the return – defined the Brit.

Opinions aside, one of Kyrgios’ arguments is the fact that they criticize him just for not liking him. At Indian Wells, Murray defined the underhand serve as “smart play.”