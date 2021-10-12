Samuel defends Zayla’s honor and buys war with Tonico · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will buy war with Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) to defend the honor of Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The engineer will be beside himself when he finds out from his ex-fiancée that the villain harassed her in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In scenes planned to air on the next Tuesday’s chapter (19) , even separated from Samuel, the saleswoman will tell that the owner of the newspaper O Berro has been making fun of her. The deputy’s half brother will be furious and will go after him to threaten him.

“Stay away from Zayla”, will demand the beloved of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). “But it’s very petulant! Who do you think you are… And I don’t even know what you’re talking about”, will retort Tonico. “You’re surrounding Zayla. What do you want?”, the good guy will question.

“Hey, I’m lost now. Aren’t you hooking up with Pilar? You want both?” The two will continue to argue, until Samuel will give the ultimatum: “I won’t let you take advantage of Zayla.”

Dolores’s husband (Daphne Bozaski) will quip: “Or what are you going to do?” Without fear, the engineer will face him: “You don’t know what I’m capable of defending mine, Tonico. You’re warned.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

