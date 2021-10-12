São Paulo plays poorly, draws 0-0 with Cuiabá and does not rise in the table

São Paulo drew 0-0 with Cuiabá, on Monday night (11), at Arena Pantanal, in a duel in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Tricolor is in 13th place, with 30 points, while Dourado occupies the 12th place, with 31 points earned.

Now, São Paulo will face Ceará, next Thursday (14), at 7 pm, at Morumbi, while Cuiabá will face Sport, on the same day and time, again at Arena Pantanal.

CUIABÁ STARTS DEPARTURE OVER SÃO PAULO

The game started with Cuiabá going against São Paulo, largely because of the fans, who attended in good numbers at Arena Pantanal. The first submission came after three minutes, when Clayson took the risk from outside the area, but the ball went over Tricolor’s goal,

Six minutes later, more Cuiabá. After the counterattack, Jenison received with freedom and found Max, who tried to cover up Tiago Volpi. The ball passed close to the São Paulo goalkeeper’s right post.

VOLPI VACILA AND SCARES SÃO PAULO

​As the game unfolded, São Paulo continued to struggle and almost took the goal in a lack of attention by Tiago Volpi. The goalkeeper was pressured and almost got involved in the ball. The ball deflected on Jenison and passed in front of São Paulo’s goal.

São Paulo who responded in the 23rd minute. Rodrigo Nestor found Gabriel Sara, who adjusted to his right foot and kicked from outside the area. Walter, well placed, made the save in the left corner. A minute later, Cuiabá arrived in danger. Jenison received and risked from the entrance to the area, but Volpi defended.

RIGONI LEAVES INJURED BEFORE THE BREAK

The game that was not good for São Paulo brought bad news in the 40th minute. Rigoni felt his left thigh and needed to be replaced for Marquinhos’ entrance.

At 46, the Tricolor still managed to arrive. Luciano made the cross and found Calleri, who pierced and wasted a good chance of taking danger.

SEE THE TABLE AND SIMULATE THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES!

​

VOLPI SAVES SÃO PAULO AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SECOND TIME

The final stage started as Cuiabá in attack. After just two minutes, Felipe Marques took a free kick and took a chance from outside the area. Volpi made a good save and played for a corner.

A minute later, the São Paulo goalkeeper appeared again. Pepê received it from Jenilson and kicked from outside the area with danger. Volpi palmed and avoided the first goal of Dourado in the match.

LUCIANO ALMOST SCORES A BIKE GOAL

The first arrival of São Paulo in the second stage happened at 17 minutes. Léo crossed into the area and found Luciano, who hit his bicycle for a good defense by Walter, who put the ball in and avoided São Paulo’s great goal.

VOLPI SAVES SÃO PAULO FROM LEADING THE GOAL

The São Paulo goalkeeper appeared again in the 30th minute. Jenison found Felipe Marques, who invaded the area, cut Igor Gomes and hit. Volpi left the goal and made a good defense face to face with the striker from Cuiabá.

In the next minute, the goalkeeper was highlighted again. Max crossed the head of defender Paulão, who turned his head hard and demanded an excellent defense from the São Paulo archer.

IGOR GOMES BEATS OUT ON THE LAST THROW

São Paulo had one last opportunity in the 49th minute. In the foul at the entrance to the area, in the 49th minute, Igor Gomes crashed over Walter’s goal.

Game over with a draw that didn’t please either side.

CUIABÁ 0 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Local: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá

Date and time: October 11, 2021, at 8:00 pm

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes(SC)

Goals:

Yellow cards: Jonathan Cafu and Auremir (CUI), Igor Gomes and Marquinhos (SAO)

Red cards:



CUIABA

Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel; Auremir, Pepê (Rafael Gava, at 21’/2ºT) and Camilo (Jonathan Cafu, at 21’/2ºT); Clayson (Felipe Marques, Halftime), Max and Jenison (Elton, 38’/2ºT). Technician: Jorge.

SÃO PAULO

James Volpi; Igor Gomes, Miranda, Léo and Welington; Luan (Liziero, at 18’/2ºT), Rodrigo Nestor (Benítez, at 26’/2ºT) and Gabriel Sara (Rojas, at 18’/2ºT); Luciano, Rigoni (Marquinhos, at 40’/1ºT) and Calleri (Gabriel, at 18’/2ºT). Technician: Hernan Crespo.

