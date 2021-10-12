Sea advances on Amazon River and archipelago riverside people are left without drinking water: ‘it’s not even good to drink’ | Amapá

The fresh waters of the mouth of the Amazon River, in Amapá, once again suffered the phenomenon of “salinization” this semester. The Atlantic Ocean advances over the river and this hinders the daily lives of riverside dwellers, who report that the water is unfit for consumption and even for basic activities such as washing clothes and dishes.

The problem mainly affects those who live in the group of islands in the Bailique Archipelago region, a district 12 hours away by boat from Macapá.

A study by the Institute for Kinetic and Technological Research of the State of Amapá (Iepa) seeks to understand whether the acceleration of the phenomenon, which is natural, is due to environmental deforestation and the siltation of the Araguari River, which flows into the Amazon.

According to community residents, for four years they have been noticing the change in the waters that bathe the islands. The phenomenon takes place during the Amazon summer (over the 2nd semester), and intensifies from the month of September onwards.

This year, since the second half of September, the river has already shown salinization and, with this change, and families in the region, especially the most needy, feel the damage caused by the advance of sea water. They report thirst and hunger for not having access to clean water and not being able to treat the liquid in the river.

There are also those who survive from the sale of fish, which has become scarce with the increasingly severe advance of salt water.

This is the case of Edina Barbosa dos Santos, who has lived in the community for over 25 years. She has always used river water for drinking, personal and household hygiene, but during this period she is no longer able to use it. Power supply failures only make things not easy.

“We don’t have water here, we don’t have the light we need. The water I need I get from the stream. I’m a good age, but I get it anyway [água], but now it’s not even good for us to drink,” complained the resident.

As an alternative, the population of Bailique seeks water on the shores of Ilha do Marajó, in the state of Pará.

On the other hand, there is a shortage of fuel, a product that across the country faces frequent rises in price. This makes even this alternative thought of by riverside dwellers inaccessible.

“We have to move from the community, even because we don’t have that sufficient supply of mineral water. We see that there are people in the community who find it difficult to move, to go out to the banks of the fresh water river in the region of Pará”, said resident Edinei Silva.

It is not only in the Amazon summer that natural phenomena take on proportions that make the daily life of the riverside people of Bailique difficult.

The archipelago also suffers from the so-called “fallen lands”, a result of the force of the river that erodes riverside areas during the rainy season, which occurs in the first half of the year. Since 2015, the district has decreed an emergency situation due to the properties being destroyed by erosion. These problems have even generated the evasion of residents in the region.

According to doctor in marine geology Admilson Torres, from Iepa, salinization occurs because during this period there is little rain, which reduces the volume of the river and, thus, allows the salty sea water to invade the continent.

“This phenomenon is typical and natural in river mouths that are very close to the ocean, so it happens. But it is much more evident when rainfall periods are shorter. So you can have an advance of ocean water towards the interior from the continent, in this case the mouth of the Amazon,” he explained.

On the other hand, the salinization was not registered so aggressively at the site a few years ago, even in the period of little rain.

According to Torres, this sudden change may be related to environmental pollution and deforestation that also resulted in the siltation of the mouth of the Araguari River. The same environmental problem has already contributed to the extinction of Pororoca in that river. This phenomenon is also natural, and attracted athletes from all over the world to surf at the meeting of the two water currents.

“It is a natural process, but it is evident that human action also interferes. Disorganized occupation, the felling of auxiliary forest also collaborates with this. In addition to this process, we have the siltation of the Araguari River. This prevented part of the fresh water from from the continent reaches the ocean and is diverted to another area, then it [o oceano] it is traveling through a channel where this water reaches the Bailique”, explained Torres.

According to Iepa, a task force was set up to study the levels of salinization of the water and point out alternatives for the communities that live near the mouth of the Amazon River.

Some initiatives taken to the region seek to alleviate the suffering of these riverside dwellers.

A campaign mobilized by the Catholic Church sends drinking water to socially vulnerable families in the Bailique Archipelago. To help, just make a donation at the church of the Parish of Perpétuo Socorro (Rua Acésio Guedes, nº 549, Perpétuo Socorro neighborhood, in the East Zone of the capital).

The subject is also debated in classrooms in the state: student Caio Vinícius Lima de Souza set up a sustainable project that seeks to desalinate water using only solar energy. An idea that can be implemented in regions where there is a shortage of the product suitable for consumption, as is the case of Bailique.

Caio won and was awarded, at age 16, at the International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel Isef) held in the United States in 2018. The event is considered the largest in the world for students who have not yet reached higher education.

Another sustainable development project, with an investment of R$ 1 million, installed solar panels in the Franquinho community in 2019. The structure provides clean energy for areas of common use, such as the Water Treatment Station (ETA), which, in addition to treating, it started to act in the desalination of water.

