Second season of The masked singer Brasil confirmed

As informed by the column of
Andr Roman
, of
TV Observatory,
O
the masked singer Brazil
was renewed for the second season, with the presentation of
Ivete Sangalo
.
The new season will be broadcast from the second half of April 2022, replacing
Maximum Temperature
that stay off the air at the station.
It is worth remembering that next Sunday (10/17), the test transmission starts, since the
TV Globo
show a single from the first season of the attraction.
the column of
Andr
also calculated the salary of
Ivete
during your contract for the
the masked singer Brazil
, which is around R$ 1,500,000 thousand. The value involves the insertion of advertisements in the project led by Bahia.
The cast of the show’s first season featured:
Priscilla Alcntara
(Unicorn);
Sandra de S
(Sunflower);
Sidney Magal
(Dogo);
Renata Ceribelli
(Brigadier);
Nicolas Prates
(Monster);
Alexandre Borges
(Ona Pintada);
Martinlia
(Jacar);
Srgio Loroza
(Astronaut);
Marcelinho Carioca
(Coconut tree);
Jessica Ellen
(Silver Cat),
brown
(Ox-Bumb) and
Chris Vianna
(Macaw).