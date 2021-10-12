Second season of The masked singer Brasil confirmed

Ivete Sangalo presenting The masked singer Brasil (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

As informed by the column of



Andr Roman



, of



TV Observatory,



O



the masked singer Brazil



was renewed for the second season, with the presentation of



Ivete Sangalo



.

The new season will be broadcast from the second half of April 2022, replacing



Maximum Temperature



that stay off the air at the station.

It is worth remembering that next Sunday (10/17), the test transmission starts, since the



TV Globo



show a single from the first season of the attraction.

the column of



Andr



also calculated the salary of



Ivete



during your contract for the



the masked singer Brazil



, which is around R$ 1,500,000 thousand. The value involves the insertion of advertisements in the project led by Bahia.

The cast of the show’s first season featured:



Priscilla Alcntara



(Unicorn);



Sandra de S



(Sunflower);



Sidney Magal



(Dogo);



Renata Ceribelli



(Brigadier);



Nicolas Prates



(Monster);



Alexandre Borges



(Ona Pintada);



Martinlia



(Jacar);



Srgio Loroza



(Astronaut);



Marcelinho Carioca



(Coconut tree);



Jessica Ellen



(Silver Cat),



brown



(Ox-Bumb) and



Chris Vianna



(Macaw).