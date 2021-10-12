Second season of The masked singer Brasil confirmed

by

reproduce
Ivete Sangalo presenting The masked singer Brasil (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

As informed by the column of

Andr Roman

, of

TV Observatory,

O

the masked singer Brazil

was renewed for the second season, with the presentation of


Ivete Sangalo

.

The new season will be broadcast from the second half of April 2022, replacing

Maximum Temperature

that stay off the air at the station.

It is worth remembering that next Sunday (10/17), the test transmission starts, since the

TV Globo

show a single from the first season of the attraction.

the column of

Andr

also calculated the salary of


Ivete

during your contract for the

the masked singer Brazil

, which is around R$ 1,500,000 thousand. The value involves the insertion of advertisements in the project led by Bahia.

The cast of the show’s first season featured:


Priscilla Alcntara

(Unicorn);

Sandra de S

(Sunflower);

Sidney Magal

(Dogo);

Renata Ceribelli

(Brigadier);

Nicolas Prates

(Monster);

Alexandre Borges

(Ona Pintada);

Martinlia

(Jacar);

Srgio Loroza

(Astronaut);

Marcelinho Carioca

(Coconut tree);

Jessica Ellen

(Silver Cat),

brown

(Ox-Bumb) and

Chris Vianna

(Macaw).