Security Camera Records Plane Crash in California; watch | World

Security camera footage recorded a small plane crashing in a California residential neighborhood on Monday (11) (see the video above) .

The twin-engine accident killed two people and left two others injured, as well as setting fire to two houses and a truck, US authorities said.

The entire incident was recorded around noon in the town of Santee, about 30 kilometers northeast of downtown San Diego.

Small plane crashes in USA

Santee fire captain Justin Matsushita said two people died in the crash, while two wounded with burns were taken to hospital.

One house was “well enveloped” in the flames, and a second house also caught fire, Garlow said.

A trunk truck, possibly a package delivery vehicle, also burned, he said.

1 of 1 Plane crash causes fire in two California homes — Photo: Ryan Graves/Handout via REUTERS Plane crash sets fire to two California homes — Photo: Ryan Graves/Handout via REUTERS

A TV news report about an hour after the accident showed the fire extinguished and two houses and a vehicle on the street still smoking and destroyed by flames.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. He had taken off from Yuma, Arizona, an hour earlier, according to local radio station Fox 5 San Diego.