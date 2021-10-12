See how to redeem credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista; values ​​released more than 12 months ago will be canceled | São Paulo

From October 17th, the consumer who has amounts available for redemption of the Paulista Invoice and does not do so within 12 months will have this credit automatically canceled.

Credits remain available for one year and can be used at any time within that period. The minimum transfer fee is R$0.99.

The change was made official in Law 17,293 of October 16, 2020, created from a bill authored by Governor João Doria (PSDB). The text reduced the period available for redemption of amounts from five years to 12 months after the amount is released by the Secretariat of Finance.

To find out how to redeem and not lose your credits, check out the step by step below:

Access the State Department of Finance and Planning website (Click here) or the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista for a tablet or cell phone.

Initial access screen to the São Paulo Invoice system, of the State Department of Finance and Planning

In the upper left corner, the consumer’s data will be available, such as “CPF”, “user”, “balance available for withdrawal” and “last access”. In the center, a message about the change in the redemption period will appear. After reading the content, click on “Continue”.

Notice of change in the deadline for canceling credits of the Paulista Invoice

Select the period in which the Paulista Invoices that you wish to check were issued, fill in the field “I am not a robot” and click on “Query”.

Periods available for user consultation

The history of Paulista Invoices issued in the consumer’s CPF in the previously selected period will appear on the screen. click in “Use Credits”.

History of São Paulo invoices issued in the user's CPF

Choose the format in which you want to receive the amount or choose to use the amount in the settlement or deduction of IPVA. please note that october is the only time of the year where consumers can use your credits to settle or deduct IPVA.

Ways in which the user can receive credit for the Paulista Invoice

Enter the data required for the amount to be redeemed and click on “Confirm”.

Data form for credit deposit of the Paulista Invoice

Check the data entered and, if everything is ok, click on “Make Transfer”. If there are any errors, click “Correct Data” and go back to step 6.

Space for confirmation of data for depositing the NFP credit

The credit redemption request has been completed, and the user will receive the amount in the indicated account within 20 days.

Tip: note the “operation control number” which will be available in the message.

Notice of completion of the credit redemption process