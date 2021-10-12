See how your Samsung phone will look with Android 12

The look of Android 12 is certainly the most interesting feature of the new operating system, as it offers the chance to comprehensively modify the phone’s interface. O dynamic theme , as it is known, will also be present in the new Galaxy smartphone interface update.

With the release of the first beta of One UI 4.0, Samsung has not yet integrated the feature that changes system theme according to the wallpaper selected by anyone using a Galaxy phone. In fact, until last week, it was still a question whether the Korean giant would really offer this option with the Android 12 update.

However, with the announcement of the second beta of its user interface, Samsung has adapted the function to the One UI and we now have much greater color integration to the Galaxy line system screens. Below, you can see some examples of this application.

New color scheme based on mobile wallpaper

Material You, the new design guideline that comes with Android 12, brought as its main feature a new dynamic theme engine to the system. Codenamed “Monet”, this feature generates color palettes based on the colors extracted from the mobile wallpaper.

In this way, the changes happen both in the system’s quick shortcuts bar and in the applications adapted for that purpose.

Samsung chose to call the feature color theme in the One UI. Among the native apps that support the color theme are Phone, Contacts, Calculator, Calendar, Settings, Clock and Messages, for example.

Setting the dynamic theme on Galaxy is as simple as on the Pixel line, it is possible through a long tap on the home screen or from the system settings. Once that’s done, just choose the wallpaper of your choice and select the color theme, as shown in the screenshots below:

A more integrated color experience

Once you’ve set up the Color Theme on your Galaxy phone, the color palette you choose will be used as a visual reference for system icons and apps, providing a more seamless color experience. This way, whenever a new wallpaper is selected, you will have a corresponding look.

And, of course, if you like the system’s default colors, you’ll be able to keep them with no problem, as in addition to four different color palettes, we also have the option of using Samsung’s original tones.

During our test with the second beta of One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S21+, we noticed that not all services are adapted for the dynamic theme. An example of this is Samsung’s native keyboard which, unlike the Gboard adapted for Android 12, didn’t change the interface’s color palette when changing the wallpaper.

As we showed in our first test of the One UI 4.0, in addition to the visual changes, Samsung has also brought a number of optimizations to the interface of Galaxy devices, such as new software features for camera, gallery and image editor. In addition, Android 12’s Privacy Panel has been adapted to system settings, providing more transparent usage information on cellphone resources.

To find out if your Galaxy smartphone is on Samsung’s list of eligible phones that will receive the update for One UI 4.0, visit our Android 12 update guide for Samsung devices.

So, what did you think of applying Material You to One UI 4.0? Which interface do you prefer: the current one running with Android 11 or the new one with Android 12? Share your opinion in the comments below.

About the One UI 4.0 Beta Testing Program:

The One UI 4.0 beta testing program for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra models is open since September 14th. Available in some countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, Germany, Poland, and South Korea, you can enroll in the program from the Samsung Members app.