See the actress’ five starring roles in soap operas

Every year, information about global medallions being fired impresses and leaves many people with their hair standing on end. It was at this pace that Antônio Fagundes received the news that his lifetime contract would be terminated and people were left wondering about the reasons for this dismissal.

However, if we look at Globo’s entire history, this attitude is common. So much so that, among the most recent information of its kind, the “guillotine” on the payroll hit another great talent. Nathalia Dill is out of the network’s cast and, according to Metrópoles, she would not have liked the decision at all.

On Saturday, October 9th, she maintained her elegance in commenting on the subject. On a social network, he talked about being happy with the new airs of his career:

For a few months I wanted to share with you, these more than four million people who follow me and form this entire community and network of affection and support, a very important news. Reflecting a lot on the direction of my career, which started in theater and expanded to television and cinema, I concluded that now is the ideal time to explore new paths, experiences and projects. The long contract format that I had with TV Globo will end at the end of 2021. From then on, we will start a partnership under another dynamic, for a certain work. I have enormous affection for this station that has always welcomed me, taught me, valued my art and with whom I have always had a transparent and respectful exchange. It took nearly 15 years of intense work and I feel honored to have helped to tell so many stories and bring so many incredible characters to life. The partnerships built along this trajectory within this house will continue to be alive and pulsating. I was lucky to play opposite living legends, to learn from all the teams and directors I’ve worked with.

I take this opportunity to thank here the fans of my work who have always been by my side on this journey, supporting and honoring my career and my projects.

And so, I go towards new projects, very excited and full of energy for the new, for the future, for new horizons and discoveries.

It weighs against the network the fact that Dill is an excellent actress and is not usually with her name in the midst of controversies. Still, none of that stopped her from going out into the street. Given Globo’s unexpected attitude, it remains to be remembered the successful roles that we had the pleasure of seeing her perform.

Débora (Malhação 2008)

Nathalia Dill was lucky to start her career at Globo successfully. In her first role for open TV, she played Débora Rios and drew attention in the 2008 season of Malhação. With the profile of a villain, Dill incarnated the mean girl who did her best to ruin the romance between Angelina (Sophie Charlotte) and Gustavo (Rafael Almeida), given the repression that Débora had for Gustavo not liking her as much as she was liking Angelina.

Viviane (Written in the Stars)

To rock the good phase, in Escrito nas Estrelas the actress had the opportunity to be the protagonist. In the telenovela shown in 2010, it was Viviane, a girl who does her best to revert her status, after living a good part of her life in poverty. For this, he will even be able to disguise himself and that will be how he will assume the identity of Vitória.

Laura (High Spirit)

Again as a protagonist, in Alto Astral the actress was at the post after several considerations. Initially, Débora Falabella, then Grazi Massafera and then Paolla Oliveira were the first to occupy this position. It was up to Nathalia Dill to interpret Laura and live the romantic couple alongside Sérgio Guizé, who was Dr. Carlos/Caíque.

Julia/Lorena (Rock Story)

Who doesn’t remember the twins Julia and Lorena in Rock Story? In the first chapters, it was not known that Julia had a twin sister and it was up to Lorena to bring up this evil and unknown sister to the plot. Nathalia Dill gave us the opportunity to play the two characters masterfully and trapped a lot of people with the constant disputes between the twins.

Fabiana (The Owner of the Piece)

It was with Fabiana that Nathalia Dill gave Globo the opportunity to say goodbye to her performance. Since A Dona do Pedaço until today, the actress has never been in new jobs at the station and, right after the end of the soap opera, she was a mother and gave birth to Eva. standing and hoping that Maria da Paz would teach him a good lesson, given Fabiana’s malice in taking over the cake factory.