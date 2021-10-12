Sensational art transforms adult Atreus into Loki

We know Atreus is Loki in the God of War universe. However, we haven’t seen such a remarkable transformation in the games yet, despite every fan’s imagination being able to create some simply sensational versions of the character.

In the art below, of Çağlayan Kaya Göksoy, Loki appears with a color scheme similar to that used in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU). The highlights are the horns, which look natural instead of being part of an armor, and the gigantic spear.

The next God of War will be the latest in the new era of the franchise, focused on Norse mythology. So, if we ever see Atreus completely transformed into Loki, it will still be in the story of the next game, even if it only happens towards the end.

Are there any chances that Atreus will become one of the main antagonists? Will Kratos stop being the main character at some point and will we have to face him in control of Atreus? Will we know more of his magical powers? For now, we only have questions. Answers will only arrive in 2022.

For more about God of War, check out the review for The Enemy on the 2018 game: “Halfway between continuation and full restart of the series, the new God of War is a game of unique whimsy, as is rarely seen in the industry. The talent of the Santa Monica studio appears so much in technical perfection in general. as in the way he reflects on the series itself – and even on the role of a god of war.”

“The past is not set aside, qualities come back even more intense and weak or worn points are presented under a new look. It is indeed a game very different from the previous God of War, but that reaches similar results in different ways. Excellence , however, is still far from perfect and there is much that can evolve in the inevitable next chapters.”