Shadow inflation takes place around us – 10/11/2021 – Market

Inflation rose in 2021, with several official consumer price measurements rising faster than in recent years. But in one crucial respect the data may be underestimating things.

Many types of companies facing supply chain disruptions and lack of labor are not raising their prices (or not just raising prices in some cases), but are adopting cost-saving measures that can give their customers an inferior experience. .

A hotel room may cost the same as a year ago, but cleaning may no longer be daily due to a shortage of maids. Some restaurants are offering limited service, with a small number of waiters. Potential car buyers are being advised to be flexible about color and even model if they don’t want to face long lines to receive vehicles.

Customer perceptions of restaurant cleanliness have dropped 4.2 percent this year, according to Black Box Intelligence, which tracks online reviews of 60,000 restaurants. There were frequent complaints about the cleanliness of tables, floors and bathrooms. Satisfaction with customer service has also dropped, especially with regard to drinks, with more customers complaining of getting the wrong order or no drinks.

People trying to buy home appliances and other retail products are expecting more. According to JD Power, even at the top-rated stores, only 57% of customers were able to get customer service in five minutes this year, against 68% in 2018.

US government statistics agencies try to take changes in product quality into account when calculating inflation. But this process, known as hedonic adjustment, most commonly applies to physical objects. For example, it is relatively simple to calculate the value of seam quality on a shirt or the value of a rear camera on a car.

However, there is a whole world of cost-of-living alarmists claiming that this process underestimates real inflation.

Quality changes involving customer service can be ambiguous and difficult to measure. The Department of Labor Statistics, which generates the Consumer Price Index, does not include quality adjustments to 237 of the 273 components that enter the index, including the vast majority of services.

Alan Cole, who writes the Full Stack Economics newsletter, noticed this kind of problem during a long drive across the Northeast this summer — fast food taking too long to arrive, understocked condiment racks, out-of-product soda vending machines.

The dynamic became even clearer when he checked into a hotel that had a large breakfast area that was practically empty, with some sad mini cereal boxes.

For years, he had claimed that official inflation measurements actually exaggerated inflation, because there were too many little obvious improvements in products that weren’t captured by the data, such as software that had fewer defects. But he concluded that the reverse now appears to be happening.

When there is a shortage of labor or supplies, some companies adapt mainly or entirely by raising prices. Others find less obvious and less identifiable ways to adapt.

Take, for example, car rentals compared to hotels. Both faced shortcomings. But they appeared in different ways.

“The car company simply had to charge higher prices, while the hotel company took the hit by reducing the quality of service,” Alan Cole, a former member of the Joint Economic Committee of Congress, said via e-mail. “We measure them in different ways. The car company problem is measured as inflation, while the hotel problem is seen as an occasional problem.”

It is not uncommon for companies to face the lack of supplies with mechanisms other than price increases. Merchants do not want to attract extortionate pricing charges when products are in short supply, especially in times of natural disaster. So they end up with empty shelves, a disguised form of rationing. In the 1970s, gasoline prices soared, but not enough to avoid long lines and rules about which cars could fill up on certain days.

This particular economic crisis had far-reaching consequences that made it even more difficult to interpret economic data.

“Generally, when there’s a disaster, if you’re a macroeconomist it’s a dot on the radar screen,” said Carol Corrado, a guest researcher at The Conference Board who studies measures of inflation. “But we are facing a different matter with the Covid shock, and the implications and economic costs have become much more challenging to measure than in the past.”

It would be difficult for government statistics agencies to try to measure these hidden costs and factor them into inflation measurements, say people who study the data closely.

Customer service preferences — especially how much good service is worth — vary widely among people and are difficult to quantify. How much more would you pay for a burger from a diner that cleans the toilets more often than another?

“What comes to the level of a quality adjustment becomes very subjective,” said Alan Detmeister, a senior economist at UBS who previously tracked inflation data for the Federal Reserve. “If the Department of Labor decided to adjust some of these things for quality, it would have a hard time doing it.”

In some cases, quality improvement for one person is deterioration for another. Is online check-in at a hotel a desirable time-saving feature, or is it a loss of personal contact that has real value? Reasonable people may disagree.

Furthermore, while there appears to be some shadow inflation in the service industries, the reverse was held to be true for many years.

Suppose you believe that restaurant food has become more varied and delicious in recent decades, as chefs have become more experienced and creative. In this case, perhaps the 2.7% average annual inflation in restaurant prices from 2000 to 2019, reported by the Department of Labor, was too high.

It is plausible to believe this to be true, and also that the 4.9% increase in these prices in the 12 months ending in August was too slow, if we fully factor in the effects of labor shortages.

This suggests that inflation bothers people and is a political minefield for the Biden government. It’s not just the prices you see and the numbers you put into economic models, or the central bank’s news and inflation targets.

It’s also that a certain amount of spending buys experiences that are a little less satisfying, and that adds to an accumulation of frustrations that don’t necessarily show up in the numbers.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves