She dated alone! After denying the end of the relationship, the presenter turns back and confirms the breakup disclosed by Laham | Fabia Oliveira

Published 10/11/2021 13:58 | Updated 10/11/2021 2:02 PM

After this column reported that Raphaela Palumbo, then girlfriend of actor Juliano Laham, denied the end of her relationship with the artist, when we approached her last Tuesday, the Shoptime presenter went back and decided to publicly open that she is single .

For those who don’t understand anything, we can explain: The names of Raphaela and Laham became a topic on the internet, last Tuesday, after leaking a ride between the actor and actress Letícia Almeida, his co-star in ‘Genesis’. According to the leaked prints and images, Letícia was in the condominium the then couple lived in, in the West Zone of Rio, while Raphaela was on a trip to Fernando de Noronha. The presenter found out, through a notification from the condominium, about the presence of Letícia in the place.

Leticia, in turn, immediately tried to deny that she had gone to the condominium giving Laham a lift. But she was denied by footage from security cameras at the local concierge. It was then that Laham spoke up confirming the controversial ride, which once again ended up denying Letícia, and also said that when he was in the actress’ car, he was no longer dating Raphaela. The actor’s statement doesn’t match Raphaela’s version given to this column, as the day it all came out, Raphaela said the relationship was still on.

In summary, apparently Laham did not lie when he said that the relationship was already over before Leticia went to the condominium and Raphaela discovered her presence by the notification on her cell phone. It was Raphaela who was really dating alone!

In time: this Monday (11), after this column reported Raphaela’s version of the breakup, she published the following statement in the Instagram story. “In light of the news that has been circulating in recent days, I would like to say that I no longer have a relationship with Juliano. I ask you to respect the moment, both mine and his,” said the girl.