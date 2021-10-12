Sidney faces killer again in first trailer

the new movie of Panic had its first trailer revealed, showing Sidney Prescott facing off against the Ghostface killer again. The preview, which also takes up the rules of the franchise and introduces new characters, can be seen above.

The fifth movie – which has as its title only Panic – also got a new poster, which can be seen below:

In the new film, twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders has shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new assassin appropriates the Ghostface mask and begins chasing a group of teenagers to unearth secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Snow Campbell is back as the end girl Sidney Prescott, Courtney Cox will be present as reporter Gale Weathers and David Arquette also returns as Sheriff Dewey. New cast members include included Jack Quaid (the boys), Jenna Ortega (you), Melissa Barrera (Life), Mason Gooding (With love, Victor) and more.

For the first time in franchise history, a film by Panic won’t even have the director Wes Craven (who commanded the first 4 films) nor the screenwriter Kevin Williamson (who wrote the 1, 2 and 4). This time, the film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillertt, duo who commanded the recent Bloody Wedding (2019). In the script, they are Guy Busick (Bloody Wedding, Castle Rock) and James Vanderbilt (Mystery in the Mediterranean, Independence Day: The Resurgence).

The debut is scheduled for January 13, 2022.

