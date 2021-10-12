Siege closes even more against Paulo Guedes

posted on 10/12/2021 06:00



Since the offshore scandal came to light, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been under pressure to leave the portfolio. Last Sunday, the Correio showed that there is a movement in the Chamber to wear it out, in an attempt to dismember the ministry. Now, he is also being pressured by members of the government, interested in benefiting from the crisis involving Guedes, with the objective of obtaining political capital for 2022.

Senior ministers and congressional leaders — all from the Northeast, where the PT has a lot of strength — are exerting pressure for the renewal of emergency aid at all costs, with an eye on next year’s elections. The benefit is expected to end at the end of October, and the government’s original plan was to expand Bolsa Família, transforming it into Auxílio Brasil in November.

Guedes’ advisors avoid talking about the subject and say that he is focused on advancing the agendas that will allow the adoption of the new income transfer program, such as the reform of the Income Tax and the PEC dos Precatórios.

Behind the scenes of Congress, however, there are those who see Guedes without the strength to resist the pressure. To extend emergency aid, it will be necessary to break the spending ceiling — which the minister is against — in a context in which problems in the federal budget are already out of control.

In the assessment of political scientist Márcio Coimbra — president of Fundação Liberdade Econômica and coordinator of the MBA in Institutional and Governmental Relations at Mackenzie —, as Guedes becomes more fragile, he becomes more susceptible to pressure, especially from Congress.

“He has become increasingly weaker and, now, he cannot face these leaders, he cannot resist. I marvel that he’s still there, because he’s already lost the ability to play any kind of makeover. This excuse that it’s there because it would be worse if it wasn’t doesn’t stick. He’s a guy in the financial market”, he said.

The expert believes that the extension of emergency aid could make a difference for several politicians allied with the government who want to get elected or re-elected in the Northeast. “This works for the election of deputy, for example. They are already thinking about their re-election. The renovation seems little, but for the poor population of the Northeast it makes a lot of difference. When you are a deputy who achieves this, your re-election is practically certain. In the interior of the country, this makes a lot of difference”, he stated.

In the case of Guedes, the situation seems to be irreversible. To the Courier, an influential deputy said he doubts that the aid will make much of a difference, since inflation “is eating everything up”. While the crisis worsens, the congressman pointed out, the minister still acts as if the economy was taking off and does not offer solutions.

Amid the chaos that became his administration, Guedes adopted a more discreet posture and traveled to Washington to accompany the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Around here, one of the subjects of the day yesterday was who will be the substitute for the minister in an eventual dismissal. One of the main names is the former Treasury secretary Mansueto Almeida, who has already ruled out that he has been invited to the vacancy.