Singer Toquinho posted a photo of his grandson, but was criticized: ‘Don’t care or help’ | celebrities



Toquinho – Disclosure/Marcos Hermes

Posted 12/10/2021 08:49 | Updated 10/12/2021 08:50

Rio – Singer Toquinho, 75, posted a photo on Instagram in which his son, Pedro Pecci, and grandson, João Pedro, aged 4. The image, however, caused controversy. The child’s godmother, Marcela Guzzo, said that both Pedro and Toquinho are not present in João Pedro’s life.

“My son, Pedro, who would have his birthday today, carrying João Pedro, my grandson. Congratulations, Pedro, and may our lives be illuminated by the lights of peace and harmony. I love you,” wrote Toquinho in the caption of the image.

Hours later, the child’s godmother responded with an Instagram post. “Wow, Toquinho, I really wanted to comment on your photo, but it’s blocked. Your grandson, who you and your son have been looking for for over two years, is beautiful. You’d love to enjoy every moment, every discovery. Who knows, with this post, you can wake up and enjoy him. Because he is a prince, a gift from God in our lives,” wrote Marcela Guzzo in Stories.

With the repercussion, Marcela returned to social networks to say that it was not an indirect. “I never wished anyone any harm, mainly because I know that they are the losers and that my godson is a little angel in our lives. But it’s not nice to use the image of the grandson, that he doesn’t care or help. that they change, because there’s nothing better than being loved by your father and grandparents. Who knows, with this post, all this will change for the better?”.