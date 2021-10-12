Six Brazilians are arrested in an investigation into an attack that killed the governor’s daughter on the Paraguayan border

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO — This Monday, the Paraguayan Police arrested six Brazilians suspected of involvement in the shooting attack that killed the daughter of the government of Amambay, Paraguay, and three others on Saturday morning. The crime took place in Pedro Juan Caballero, on the border with the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to the Paraguayan broadcaster ABC, the suspects were identified as Hywulysson Foresto; Juares da Silva; Luis Fernando Armando and Silva Simões; Gabriel Veiga de Sousa; Farley José Cisto da Silva Leite Carrijo and Douglas Ribeiro Gomes. The group was in a house in an area known as Villa Estefan, in the same town. Three vehicles that were at the scene were also apprehended.

On Sunday night, police found an incinerated car that had been used by the perpetrators of the crime. The investigation points out that the deaths were the result of a settling of accounts between drug dealers.

The target would be just one of the dead, identified as Osmar Alvarez, known as “Bebeto”. The other victims were Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, daughter of the Paraguayan politician, and Brazilian Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira and Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira.

“We’re checking all the data, there are a lot of images we’re checking. Apparently, one of the detainees looks a lot like one of the killers. On the other hand, the truck that was burned last night was not reported as stolen, but we found photos that it was in this house. During the day, there are many analyzes that we have to do to properly collect more information,” police officer César Silguero, head of the investigation, told ABC.

Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of Amambay, Paraguay, was executed Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Family has already been the target of attacks

Hayllee Acevedo’s death revived other attacks on Governor Ronald Acevedo’s family. He formed a political clan with his two brothers, José Carlos Acevedo, who ran for mayor of Pedro Juan Caballero this year, and former deputy Robert Acevedo, a victim of Covid-19 in February.

According to the newspaper La Nación, in April 2010, Robert was the target of a gunshot attack while traveling by car. Hit by two shots, he was rescued in a hospital and survived. The driver and caretaker who accompanied him could not resist.

At the time, the politician stated that the attack was a response to complaints made by him against drug trafficking. The opposition, on the other hand, accuses the family of involvement in businesses related to the sale of weapons, drugs and cigarettes. Robert has always denied the charges.

Another attack was registered against the family in September 2016. At the time, criminals threw grenades at the headquarters of radio AM 570, owned by the Acevedo family. The devices did not explode and were later removed from the ceiling.

As early as 2018, the former politician was once again the target of snipers when he was driving in a car. At the time, a policeman who worked as a security guard for the former parliamentarian died.