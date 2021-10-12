Social networks compare Domingão Com Huck to Round 6. Check out the similarities

If you live on planet earth, you’ve probably heard of Netflix’s original series/drama, Round 6 (Squid Game). The series is a global phenomenon, it is close to being renewed for a second season and, according to the company’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, it could become the most watched in the history of the streaming service, surpassing other sensations such as the Spanish production La Casa de Papel and the American Bridgerton.

As expected from blockbuster series, Round 6 is yielding a multitude of memes and is among the most cited subjects on social networks. Even if you haven’t watched any episodes of the series yet, you’ve certainly seen mentions of “chips 1, 2, 3”, or you may have seen images of a very scary doll and several comparisons of the series with “Sunday with Huck”. That’s right, social networks are full of posts that point out similarities between the South Korean production and the TV Globo program.

Without spoilers, Round 6 presents the story of people in debt who accept to participate in a macabre game, dreaming of being the winner and receiving the cash prize that promises to be the solution to all their problems. Usually, when the two productions are compared, people highlight the “assistentialist” character of the program presented by the eternal president Luciano Huck, who has been betting on this type of content since the period when he occupied Saturday afternoons.

In general, the shows brought people who were experiencing difficulties, spent an enormous amount of time telling their life stories, emphasizing their difficulties, to result in the announcer from the presenter that there was a solution to the problems. However, to reach the prize, participants would have to go through a game and beat it to reach it.

Of course, Globo’s game is not a bloody battle royal, but what seems to bother people is the exploration of the life story and suffering of people as a form of entertainment. Even in this new phase of Huck, there are criticisms in this regard, while Marcos Mion, who took charge of Globo’s Saturday afternoons, seems to be living an opposite moment, being always highly praised for conducting the program.

Not even the production that recently debuted in the afternoons of the network escaped comparisons with Round 6. Zig Zag Arena, led by Fernanda Gentil, and which has the participation of narrator Everaldo Marques, former basketball player Hortência and comedian, Marco Luke. Many social media users found the fact that people play childish games to earn money very similar to the plot of the Netflix series.