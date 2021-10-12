Solar storm can cause power grid fluctuations and an aurora in US and UK – Observer

A moderate-intensity solar storm (G2, on a scale of 1 to 5) is expected this Monday and Tuesday, according to the US meteorological agency (NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

How is the aurora formed?

↓ Show





↑ Hide

The charged particles carried by the solar winds reach the Earth’s atmosphere (or other planets) and interact with the atoms present there. When particles collide with oxygen atoms, green or red colors can be seen, while collisions with nitrogen atoms produce shades of blue and purple.

Eruptions of gases at high temperatures from the outermost layer of the solar atmosphere (coronal mass ejections) should focus mainly on the poles, but the aurora could reach latitudes as low as New York State to Washington State or even in the UK — all that’s needed is that the clouds don’t obscure the light show.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

There are other possible effects of this geomagnetic storm, which disturbs the Earth’s magnetic field (magnetosphere), such as causing fluctuations in the electrical grid at higher latitudes, disturbing radio waves or causing irregularities in the orientation of equipment in space.

Ejections from the solar corona are common and usually without major impacts on Earth. The concern right now is that by mid-2025 solar activity is expected to increase (as part of the 11-year cycle) and as such, more and stronger storms will form.

Solar storms do not pose a direct danger to humans and other living beings on Earth – thanks to the protection of the atmosphere – or even to astronauts installed on the International Space Station, but they can cause damage of many billions of euros.

A solar storm like the one that hit Earth in 1859 (G5) could cause, in the worst-case scenario, significant damage to electricity supplies and communications, including the internet — things that weren’t a problem at the time, when the telegraph was the main thing. victim.

Worse, even if it is possible to recover the power supply in hours or days, the internet could remain down for much longer, predicts Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, a researcher at the University of California (Irvine), according to a study presented at the conference. SigComm dedicated to data communication.

The researcher points out some of the reasons: most of the infrastructures are in the northern hemisphere, more subject to the impact of solar activity, and submarine cables, being much longer than terrestrial ones, are more vulnerable.