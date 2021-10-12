Solar storm hits Earth with biggest aurora show in years

A solar storm hits the Earth since early morning on Tuesday, which brought a spectacular appearance of auroras in the skies of North America and Europe with warnings that the phenomenon could be visible even in regions like Australia and Nova Zealand.

What caused the solar storm was a coronal mass ejection released by the Sun after a M1.6 type explosion held at 3:40 am (GMT) on Saturday (9). Scientists have already predicted that ejection, known in its English acronym as CME (coronal ejection mass), reached our planet earlier this week because the flare on the sun occurred at a point in the solar disk that was facing Earth at the time of the event.

The arrival of the solar wind took a little longer than predicted, but by the end of Monday (11) magnetometers in Sweden and other countries began to register a sudden surge of geomagnetic impulses. The coronal mass ejection reached the DSCOVR satellite at 10:48 pm EDT on Monday and Earth at 11:30 pm, which triggered a G2 type geomagnetic storm that is considered moderate overall, but can be strong to severe at the impacting poles. in communications.

The solar wind measured on the DSCOVR spacecraft quickly increased from 336 kilometers per second at 10:42 pm to 487 kilometers per second two minutes later. Minor type geomagnetic storm G1 was declared by Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) NOAA at 10:57 pm yesterday and a moderate G2 type at 1:47 am today (Brasilia time). The planetary index K measured by the SWPC reached 6, ie at the storm level.

“Biggest Dawn Event in Years”

The geomagnetic storm sparked a spectacular aurora appearance in North America, Iceland and Northern Europe as social networks across Canada and the Northern United States were filled with pictures of the phenomenon of green and other colors in the sky.

WOW! Just spoke with the captain on my flight (@united 225) and he shared this photo from the cockpit this evening from his much better camera. What a shot. #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #iawx pic.twitter.com/SnnfKFN9NS — Nathan Santo Domingo (@NSDwx) October 12, 2021

The aurora borealis reached North American states such as Washington, Iowa, Ohio, Idaho and even Massachusetts, but it was much more visible in Canada, even in the Vancouver region. The auroras were so intense in the sky that they could even be photographed with cell phone cameras. Airplane pilots posted images of the auroras they made from the cockpits as they flew over the northern United States, such as on United Airlines Flight 225 over Iowa.

The southern edge of the aurora is parked above Plumas MB 🇨🇦 now pic.twitter.com/VGEFJcJpNT — Donna (@LachDonna) October 12, 2021

Twitter accounts of United States National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle and Spokane offices as well as the Washington State Department of Transportation have published images of the auroras in the region.

We are hearing reports that the aurora is visible from areas of Eastern WA and most likely North Idaho. Here is the latest 30-minute forecast from the space weather prediction center which would confirm its close proximity. Let us know if you can see it. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/SU8sB9JGzk — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 12, 2021

It’s a cold evening but we’ll be worth the drive to a dark area for the lights show happening. If you plan to see the #NorthernLights please drive this evening carefully. pic.twitter.com/EffYbgbWqF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 12, 2021

The UK Weather Service, the Met Office, even issued a warning that the aurora borealis could be visible in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Similar notice departed from Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) who warned that the aurora australis could be observed in the island of Tasmania and other areas further south of the country such as Victoria.

Aurora is likely to occur over much of Scotland and perhaps extend into Northern England and Northern Ireland tonight For many in these areas it will be too cloudy but there are some spots in with a chance 👇 send us your #Aurora pics using #LoveUKWeather ✨🔭 pic.twitter.com/i48WJWeR9q — Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2021

The Bureau’s Space Weather Services team has issued an Aurora Watch — an Aurora to be visible from Tasmania and coastline of Victoria tonight (12 October). The Bureau issues Aurora Alerts, Watches and Outlooks: https://t.co/ouDeSOurVk 📷 Leanne Marshall – Moorleah, Tas pic.twitter.com/5xTa7bMWt1 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 12, 2021

Aurora watchers in different provinces across Canada highlighted that it was the most impressive event in years and the largest so far in the current eleven-year solar cycle that has just begun. The most intense part of the geomagnetic storm has already passed, but the next night is still expected G-1 conditions that will bring more auroras at the extremes of the planet.

Solar storm does not bring danger in Brazil

A solar storm like this has no noticeable effects in Brazil and the most that can occur is some interference in a satellite television signal. The impacts are most felt in regions close to the poles. Among the impacts in these areas of greater latitude and in the planet’s Earth orbit are fluctuations in the electrical network that can trigger voltage alarms, GPS interference, changes in satellite orientations and great impact on radio wave propagation, especially from HF.