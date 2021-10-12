Son of Mick Jagger is a personal friend of the bride of “Casamento à Cegas Brasil”

Lucas Jagger and image of “Marriage à Cegas Brasil”. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Disclosure/Netflix

News Summary:

Participant of “Casamento à Cegas Brasil” is Lucas Jagger’s childhood friend

Carol Novaes’ mother has been working for many years at Luciana Gimenez’s house

She even published a photo with a statement next to Mick Jagger’s son

One of the participants of “Casamento à Cegas Brasil”, which premiered last October 6th on Netflix, has a very special friend who is known worldwide outside of reality.

Lucas Jagger, son of Mick Jagger with Luciana Gimenez, maintains a friendship for many years with the lawyer Carol Novaes, who was proposed by Hudson on the program and is among the five couples formed in the Brazilian season.

Read too:

According to journalist Aline Ramos, Carol’s mother has worked for a long time at Luciana Gimenez’s house and, consequently, the 30-year-old girl grew up with the presenter’s heir and the famous vocalist of the band Rolling Stones.

Even with the age difference, since the boy is 22 years old, the pair created a relationship of great affection. Posting on Instagram in 2018, Carol insisted on leaving a statement to her childhood friend.

“Delighted to see the man you’ve become. Human, humble, intelligent and 40cm taller than me hahaha Love u,” she wrote when Lucas was just 18 years old. Check out:

Recalling that new episodes of “Marriage à Cegas Brasil” arrive on Netflix this Wednesday, 13, to clarify the doubt whether Carol and Hudson and the other couples continued firm in their reality relationships and came to confirm their love at the altar.

Keep reading

Listen to Pod Watch, Podcast movies and series from Yahoo: