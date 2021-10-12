Sony and TSMC could team up to tackle global chip shortages

THE worldwide chip shortage is a reality and to solve this problem we should see a partnership, somewhat unusual in the coming years. How do you report to Reuters, a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) would be considering joining Sony to produce for the creation of a semiconductor factory in Kumamoto province, Japan.

The idea is meet the needs of automobiles, camera image sensors and other products that have been hit by global shortages. According to the informants, the factory is expected to start operations in 2024.

According to the publication, TSMC would have majority control, but the plant would operate on Sony’s land near the company’s image sensor factory. The Japanese government would supposedly cover up to half of the $7 billion investment.

Some analysts expect that the global shortage of chips will last until 2023, without taking into account that consumption may increase by then. That would come at a great time for Japan, Sony and TSMC who wouldn’t have to worry about the battle being waged by China and the United States that are investing heavy on chips.

This has not been confirmed yet, as Sony and TSMC declined to comment on the matter. But still, it would be a giant step towards the race for chips.

[Reuters]