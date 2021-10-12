Sony’s Jim Ryan is criticized for talking about the Middle East

Just do a search for his name here on Voxel, to observe that Jim Ryan is used to saying a lot and, many times, he gives a shit. This time, the ones who didn’t like something Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO said were people from the Middle East.

Here’s Ryan’s exact speech, in an interview for the Gaming Industry portal, with our translation:

“One of the things I’m proud of is that we’ve broadened our horizons. We’ve opened up markets that never had a gaming culture before. Middle East… People had never played video games like the PlayStation in the Middle East. Russia had a gaming industry. minuscule before the PlayStation. Spain had a very small game industry before the PlayStation. So we’ve really broadened our horizons geographically.”

‘You don’t know what you’re talking about, man!’

You may be asking yourself, “But what’s wrong with Jim Ryan’s speech this time?” The thing is that the CEO doesn’t have the faintest idea of ​​how markets work in the countries he commented on — and he spoke as if Sony were the “great savior” that arrived to lift the “savages” out of a backward era.

More or less like some gringos thinking that we don’t have internet here in Brazil, you know? It’s kind of like: Jim, you sell video games here. Study a little before talking zucchinis.

As a result, some Arab Twitter users countered Jim Ryan’s phrases, showing another insight into the region’s gaming culture:

Wrong, Jim. We in the Middle East have been playing video games since the 80s. We had Atari, NES, Sega Genesis, and the rest of gaming consoles.

“Wrong, Jim. We’ve been playing video games in the Middle East since the ’80s. We had Atari, NES, Sega Genesis and the rest of the consoles. To say ‘people in the Middle East had never played video games before PlayStation’ shows how these people [como Ryan] are out of reality”.

“Middle East… people had never played games before PlayStation in the Middle East.” Kill We had net cafes and arcades and NES ROM hacks same time as the West did We just bought cracked games & Polystations because you wouldn’t sell to us

“Middle East… People had never played video games like PlayStation in the Middle East.” Guy. We had cyber cafes, arcades and NES hacks at the same time as in the West. We only bought cracked games and PolyStation because you didn’t sell them to us”.

In addition to the Arabs on Twitter, another Russian ResetEra user also criticized Jim Ryan: “He is also totally wrong about Russia. Games were very important back there long before the PlayStation, but the Russians mostly played on computers, from the C64 to the PC, rather than consoles. And of course piracy has always prevailed.”

It’s likely that the PlayStation boss saw the official sales figures and thought Sony had invented consoles in the 2000s — like the Portuguese bringing mirrors to Brazil in 1500. He just forgot to research the unofficial game market to say that “there was no gamer culture” in the country. Here in Brazil too, right: how many people lived on the basis of crackers and PolyStation in the late 90s and 2000s… This is also gamer culture!