Sorocaba’s wife poses with her baby in a new pregnant rehearsal

Biah Rodrigues, wife of singer Sorocaba, showed new photos of the pregnant rehearsal

The digital influencer and model Biah Rodrigues and the countryman Sorocaba they are expecting the couple’s second child. The two are proud daddies of little Theo, a year and four months old.

Now they are expecting a little girl! The baby will be called Fernanda. In the final stretch of pregnancy, the influencer took the opportunity to take beautiful photos with her belly. She even recently shared with fans part of her pregnancy rehearsal.

This weekend, the wife of Sorocaba returned to surprise! On her social networks she showed some more unpublished clicks. Biah also announced that she is in her eighth month of pregnancy.

In the photos, the influencer appears wearing a black dress, wearing a boot and a country hat. “And the big belly came. My princess is coming… 8 months of my cowgirl,” Mom said.

This Monday morning (11), Biah published an even more special record with her baby. In it, the influencer wears a transparent dress full of stones. With her eyes closed, she hugs her eldest son Theo, making her belly very visible.

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude! Thank you Lord, for allowing you to complete another year of life, and this time more complete than ever”, wrote the model who turns 25.

Fans didn’t take long to fill the birthday girl with praise. “What a wonderful photo, Biah. Overflows love! Happy birthday, mommy”, noted an internet user. Another wished: “everything special in your life always”.

A follower declared: “what perfection. Congratulations! May God continue to pour out blessings in your life”. Another revealed: “what a photon, too beautiful”. While another assured: “he got an angel face and his hands look like wings. My favorite photo!”.

Influencer Paula Vaccari, wife of countryman Cristiano, praised: “what a beautiful photo”. And the singer Thaeme said: “congratulations, Biah! Many, many years of life! Peace, love, light and dreams come true”. Already Sorocaba he declared to his beloved: “congratulations, love of my life”.

