Soybeans & Corn: USDA increases US production and ending stocks above average…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) confirmed market expectations and significantly increased production and ending stocks of soybeans for the 2021/22 US crop in its monthly supply and demand bulletin released this Tuesday, October 12th. .

Production was increased from 119.04 million to 121.05 million tons, while the average of market expectations was 119.99 million. Thus, stocks rose from 5.03 million to 8.71 million tons, also above the average market projection of 7.87 million.

The productivity of American soybeans was increased from 56.71 to 57.72 bags per hectare.

The USDA also increased the soybean crush in the US from 59.33 to 59.6 million tons, while keeping exports unchanged at 56.88 million tons. On the other hand, soybean imports were reduced from 680 thousand to 410 thousand tons.

SOY WORLD

World production was also revised upward from 384.42 million to 385.14 million tons, raising global ending stocks from 98.89 to 104.57 million tons.

Brazilian production 2021/22 is still estimated at 144 million tons, while Argentina’s was corrected downwards, from 52 to 51 million tons. Likewise, Chinese imports are still estimated at 101 million tonnes.

CORN USA

The corn numbers in the North American scenario were also revised upwards. US production was estimated at 381.5 million tons, against 380.92 million in the previous bulletin. The expected average was 379.7 million tons. The productivity of the American cereal went from 184.42 to 184.63 bags per hectare.

As a result, US corn ending stocks were revised from 35.77 to 38.1 million tons. The use of the cereal for the production of ethanol, however, was maintained at 132.09 million tons. Exports rose from 62.87 to 63.5 million tons.

CORN WORLD

Thus, the USDA estimate for world corn production rose from 1,197.77 billion to 1,198.22 billion tons of corn. The ending stocks, therefore, went from 297.63 to 301.74 million tons.

The numbers for South America were not changed and Brazil’s production is still projected by the USDA at 118 million and Argentina’s at 53 million tons.