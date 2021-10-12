SpaceX, by Elon Musk, is already worth $100 billion after successful trip – Link

SpaceX is already worth $100 billion

SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, has become the second most valuable capital company in the world. The business valuation grew 33%, according to the American channel CNBC, reaching the US$ 100.3 billion mark. This places SpaceX only behind ByteDance, owner of TikTok, in the ranking of consultancy CB Insights, which lists the most valuable privately-held startups in the world.

According to CNBC, the new assessment is not the result of a new contribution to the company. The amount would be the result of an agreement between SpaceX and its investors to sell US$755 million in shares, at a price of US$560 each. In February, when it received a $1.2 billion investment, the company was worth $74 billion with shares priced at $419.99.

To get to ByteDance, however, SpaceX’s journey is a long one. The Chinese giant is valued at $140 billion. There are no indications that the two rivals are aiming to go public.

SpaceX’s new valuation crowns the company’s good moment. Last month, it successfully completed the first mission that took civilians into Earth orbit. Musk’s company was the first to accomplish this feat. In July, Blue Origin flew a similar flight with Bezos with the crew, but it never went into orbit.

In addition to space tourism and contracts to transport cargo into space, SpaceX is targeting the Starlink project, a set of low-orbit satellites that offer high-speed, low-latency Internet connectivity in remote parts of the globe. The company currently has more than 1,500 satellites in the air and is operating in about a dozen countries. Musk has already estimated that Starlink will have a total investment cost of between $20 billion and $30 billion.