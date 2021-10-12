Spain players complain of Mbappé ‘offside goal’ in Nations final | International

Disclosure French national team

In the afternoon of last Sunday (10), France beat Spain 2-1, at the San Siro stadium, and became champion of the Nations League in 2021. However, the goal that gave the French the title, will be, for a long time. time, discussed and claimed by the Spanish side.

In the 34th minute of the second half, while the match was still 1-1, Theo Hernández found a space and threw Mbappé, who apparently was in an irregular position, with his torso leaning.

Before receiving the pass, defender Eric García, when trying to intercept the pass with a cart, ends up touching the ball, something that, for the match referee, Anthony Taylor, is enough to nullify the PSG athlete’s illegal position.

Among the many comments from the side of the Spanish team, the most forceful was that of midfielder Oyarzabal, who vented after the end of the match. See match photo gallery below.

“All of us who play football know that it is an offside. Whoever put up this law didn’t play football and doesn’t know what it is (offside). Eric didn’t want to touch the ball, he wanted to clear the shot,” said the athlete.

Despite numerous complaints, France beat Spain and celebrated the title of the Nations League for the first time, in the second edition of the competition.

