Storm in Pirassununga: microexplosion phenomenon hit city, says meteorologist | São Carlos and Araraquara

The phenomenon that hit Pirassununga (SP), on Saturday (9), was classified as a ‘microburst‘, according to Carine Gama, meteorologist at ClimaTempo.
According to Carine, instability lines caused gusts of strong winds, causing an expressive rain and with many electrical discharges.
Hail also hit the city, causing falling trees, landslides and various disturbances.
Meteorologist explains ‘microexplosion’ phenomenon that occurred in Pirassununga
“The phenomenon that happened, and that caused all the destruction, is known as microexplosion. This happens when a cumulonimbus cloud has a very intense downward air current and, when these winds reach the ground, they spread horizontally”, he said.
The phenomenon is similar to a tornado, which is a strong current of air that descends from spiraling clouds. In the microexplosion, the air current plummets in a straight line, like a “wind runner”, without spiraling, over a certain area.
According to her, the winds must have reached 85 km/h and the precipitation was around 35 millimeters. The data is not accurate as there are no official stations in the city.
Storm wreaks havoc in Pirassununga — Photo: Ely Venâncio/EPTV
The heavy rain caused the roofing of houses, felled trees and left neighborhoods without electricity and internet. (see video below).
Storm wreaks havoc on Pirassununga; check weekend rain logs
According to the Civil Defense, it was 42 millimeters in about 40 minutes. The hailstorm registered winds of 80 kilometers per hour.
Several regions in the city were affected. City hall teams continue this Monday (11) visiting the hardest hit places.
Residents and merchants account for losses from the storm in Pirassununga
Drone images show damage to Pirassununga after storm — Photo: William Sardinha
Hail on the shoulder of the Anhanguera Highway in Pirassununga — Photo: Social networks
Storm knocked down a tree on top of a car in Pirassununga — Photo: Social networks
Stores were roofed off due to strong winds on Saturday (9) in Pirassununga — Photo: Ely Venâncio/EPTV
Hailstone from the storm in Pirassununga — Photo: Social networks