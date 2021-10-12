Studies show that climate change affects 80% of the world – News

The effects of climate change may already affect 85% of the world’s population, according to an analysis of tens of thousands of studies, released this Monday (11).

A team of researchers analyzed, with the help of computer systems, around 100,000 studies on global warming published between 1951 and 2018.

“We have devastating evidence that climate changes they affect all continents, all systems,” survey author Max Callaghan told AFP.

Callaghan and researchers from the Berlin-based Mercator Institute mapped the globe and the impacts of climate change. The result shows that 80% of the Earth, an area that houses 85% of the world’s population, is affected by changes in temperature and rainfall associated with global warming.

Impacts are less documented in poor countries. Rainfall trends and temperature shifts in Africa may be related to climate change, “but we don’t have many studies that document the consequences of these trends,” explains Max Callaghan, who sees this as a “blind spot in our understanding of impacts.”

Climate change research has grown exponentially in recent years, with around 1,500 studies published between 1951 and 1990, compared to 75,000 to 85,000 in the last five years.