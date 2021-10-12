Successor to FIFA 22? EA registers what may be FIFA’s new name

Electronic Arts has registered what may be the new name for its football franchise, FIFA.

To save on the license (according to journalist Tariq Panja of the New York Times, the cost exceeds US$ 100 million) which names the biggest football entity for its football franchise, Electronic Arts is studying a new name for FIFA – and a clue to this new name may have surfaced in early October.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

EA registered the trademark “EA Sports FC” on a UK specialist website. The same movement was made in Europe via EUIPO, which deals with intellectual property. To complete, an entity in the United States had registered the same “EA Sports FC” by EA, according to the website Dexerto.

After almost 3 decades with the same name, Fifa had minimal changes over time (it had International in the title of the original 1993 game). In an Oct. 7 press release, EA Executive Vice President Cam Weber said, “I am looking into the idea of ​​changing the name of our football game. This means that we have reviewed our name rights agreement with FIFA, something separate from all other official partnerships and game licenses.”

Electronic Arts may follow some strategies for change, but it is a fact that leaving “Fifa” behind will not be an easy thing. The company has other simulators under its responsibility, such as UFC, NHL and F1. One way out would be to name an important figure in the sport, as he did in Madden NFL.

FIFA 22 brings versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC and Stadia. Be sure to check out our game review and, to find out everything about FIFA 22, visit our special page.