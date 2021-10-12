Supplying with ethanol is no longer advantageous in all Brazilian states; see simulations

Upon arriving at the fuel pump, the question arises: what to choose for fuel? At first glance, the ethanol — although it is also with a high value — it seems the best option because it is more affordable than the Gasoline. However, if performance issues are observed, the cheap can be expensive.

It is established that it is only advantageous to fill up with ethanol when the price of a liter is less than 70% of the value of gasoline. According to the database of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), between October 3 and 9, the average price of common gasoline in Brazil was BRL 6.117, while the additive was R$ 6,272. Ethanol already cost, on average, R$4.775. Thus, with proportions of 78% and 76% respectively, the best option would be to opt for gasoline.

In the survey made by EXTRA, it is possible to note that in no state is it profitable to opt for ethanol. In Amapá, the value of ethanol even exceeds that of gasoline. Rio Grande do Sul, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Sergipe are states where fuel prices are very similar, with proportions above 90%. In Rio de Janeiro, where a liter of gasoline costs R$ 6.764, and ethanol, R$ 5.856, the proportion is 86%. See table below.

For economy cars, the proportion is different

The economics professor at Ibmec/RJ, Gilberto Braga, explains that the ratio of 70% between gasoline and ethanol uses as a reference the average yield of a Brazilian car, which performs between 10 and 12 kilometers with a liter. However, for cars manufactured in the last five years and that have more advanced technology — or even economical vehicles that do more than 12 kilometers per liter — it is possible to use the proportion of 75% as a base. In these only cases, ethanol would still be advantageous only in Mato Grosso (73%).

— Another influencing factor is the driver’s behavior. If he tends to accelerate too much, the car will have excessive consumption – he adds.

Braga still thinks that the use of ethanol in gasoline composition should be reevaluated, since the main function of the formula is to reduce the value. With expensive ethanol, for him, it makes no sense to include it as a component of gasoline.

— Sugarcane production was affected by rain and frost, which increased the value of ethanol. So, at this time, the ideal would be to reduce the presence of ethanol in gasoline – he says.