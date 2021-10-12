Surprise with decision and wear with the cast: the backstage of Felipão do Grêmio’s departure | Guild

Announced early this Monday, the departure of Luiz Felipe Scolari from Grêmio surprised not only a good part of the crowd, but also the coach himself. Felipão believed he would continue in the position after the defeat by Santos, so much so that he gave a press conference in Vila Belmiro and at various times repeated that he would continue working to take the team out of the relegation zone.

President Romildo Bolzan Júnior himself spoke with journalists, saying that it was not the right “time” to take any action, whether because of the sequel or departure of Scolari. But everything changed in a few hours. Even though the “common agreement” was announced, the decision for the exchange came from the management.

In addition to the poor results, with a streak of four games without a win, the clash with the players on the way the team should act for the coach’s departure.

Felipão already suffered disputes at the club, as well as members of the football department. Before leaving for Santos, under internal and external pressure, the direction was in the position to avoid any changes until the game against Fortaleza on Wednesday. But the defeat at Vila Belmiro increased the crisis at Grêmio and precipitated change.

Who should be Grêmio’s new coach?

After the game, the delegation boarded a bus in Santos to stay at a hotel in São Paulo. At the end of dinner, around 23:00, there was a meeting of the management, in which the hammer was struck for Felipão’s departure. The official announcement only took place at 12:30 am on Monday.

THE decision came from the football department, which Scolari communicated, to his own surprise. The coach, so far, will not comment on the situation. Wanted by the report of ge, Grêmio’s management will also not comment on the change and demonstrates focus on the search for the new coach.

Felipão was the preferred name of the direction after the departure of Tiago Nunes and had the mission of giving a shock in the locker room. At the time, part of the cast preferred the return of Renato Portaluppi, now at Flamengo. The first clash was in place.

Still, the players embraced Felipão and tried to absorb the coach’s ideas for the team to adopt a more defensive, reactive posture. Even though the team has never left the Z-4, the understanding is that the strategy had worked out with the victory over Flamengo at Maracanã.

But the disputes gained a new tone in the following match, when the team won 4-2 against Athletico-PR. The internal feeling was of an uncontrolled environment. There, discussions began for punctual adjustments in the team’s style of play. Scolari and his committee understood that the performance was underdeveloped, but they did not allow for a change in the style of play.

After the loss to Sport, part of the cast got together and called Felipão to present the idea that the team would build their plays on the ground and try to have more ball possession. But the coach and his committee were reluctant. The internal pressure, which was already great, increased.

With the exchange in the technical committee, the message from the board is also trusting the players to reverse the situation.. The trend is that the next coach will marry a more purposeful playing style. The name, as of this Monday morning, had not yet been defined.

The direction does not comment on the negotiations, but some names are always remembered by the fans. One of them is Roger Machado, currently without a club. O ge he sought out Roger’s burnout, who spoke of “zero chance” of him taking over the Grêmio. Mano Menezes also does not intend to take on any work at this time.