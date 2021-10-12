“SUS posts will never be the same again”, says Luiza Trajano on vaccination

With the collaboration of Luciana Zaramela

In times of difficulty — like the covid-19 pandemic — the true value of things is revealed. As common as it may seem, the phrase describes the exact challenge facing Brazilians — and most countries — in the pandemic. And it is with the union of civil society and public entities that the United for Vaccine movement believes that it is indeed possible to reach around 150 million people vaccinated in Brazil.

Developed by the Women of Brazil Group, the non-partisan movement brought together more than 4,500 volunteers and 400 donors (companies and/or individuals) to ensure that the Unified Health System (SUS) could meet the demand for vaccination against covid- 19, updating the facilities of numerous Basic Health Units (UBS) across the country. So far, more than 50 million reais have been raised and that have turned into 1.95 million items donated — such as computers, cold rooms, coolers and tents — to 4,072 Brazilian cities.

For Luiza Trajano, the union of civil society was decisive in boosting vaccination against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Magazine Luiza)

“We are facilitating [o acesso à vacinação], it is not [só para] the covid. It’s all vaccination. The SUS posts will never be the same again. It’s a legacy we’re leaving,” says the Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza and Grupo Mulheres do Brasil, Luiza Helena Trajano, in an exclusive interview with Canaltech.

The United for Vaccine Movement “showed the strength of a united civil society”, he highlights. “People from all sides started to appear and, suddenly, it became a very large company”, compares Luiza about the structure that was set up to help access vaccines, at the right time.

In this way, Trajano says that the initiative worked understanding the needs of the Ministry of Health, the states and, especially, the municipalities to meet the demand for vaccination. “We also helped with what they needed [no campo] of public awareness. We created pieces with artists to make the population aware that they had to be vaccinated. It was a whole marketing strategy”, he adds.

Brazil can be a model in public health

As for the numbers of those immunized against covid-19 and the progress of the immunization campaign, Trajano highlights the Brazilian success. “Much more than in the United States. There, they are giving prizes, money to those who get vaccinated”, he recalls. According to a survey by Datafolha, released in August 2020, more than 89% of the Brazilian population wanted to be immunized. In recent months, the desire has been reflected in adherence to immunization agents.

According to the platform Our World in Data, more Brazilians have already received at least one dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 than people in the US. Here, vaccination has already reached 72% of the population. Among Americans, the percentage is at 64%. “We have a culture of vaccination”, highlights Trajano, about the work performed by the SUS since its implementation and the national vaccination calendar for all ages.

To speed up vaccination against covid-19, more than 4,500 volunteers joined the United for the Vaccine movement (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato)

Two weeks ago, Luiza Trajano participated in a campaign for vaccination against childhood paralysis (polio) by Rotary International. The material that has yet to be released highlights the importance of pediatric immunization. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Brazil received the polio elimination certificate in 1994 and, a few years before the achievement, Zé Gotinha was born. This was another example of a national campaign that had popular engagement. Today, other countries are still fighting the disease.

SUS strength

Luiza Trajano understands that “covid’s vaccination even rescued this culture [de vacinação] which is ours.” In the case of the current campaign against covid, she says that, through Unidos pela Vacina, “we had access to all SUS posts, even the most remote and poorest ones. There was a lack of equipment, but there was no shortage of someone passionate about vaccines”.

For the future, Trajano believes that the SUS can become, even more, a public health model. “If we put the SUS with digitization and a little more governance, that’s for sure. There’s nothing like it. Imagine you can dial everything by cell phone, see if it’s late. In the constitution, it’s the most perfect thing,” he says. Countries are even looking to learn from the Brazilian system, which “is very rewarding”.

Civil Society Movement for Vaccination

If the commitment for vaccination and donation – of time and money – was so great, there is no other explanation than the involvement of society. At Unidos Pela Vacina, researchers, health professionals, lawyers, logistics specialists, publicists, communicators, actors, musicians, entrepreneurs and countless other employee profiles joined. Trajano even comments that a donor managed to collect 700 reais from his own savings, because he wanted to contribute and make a difference.

“In these [municípios] poorer, everyone needed everything. And we are still delivering [doações]”, explains Trajano about the importance of the initiative. To coordinate a project of the magnitude of Brazil, it was necessary to decentralize and, in each state, there was a member of the Women of Brazil Group and a main businessman. only for cities with a lot of visibility, but for small cities that were in need”, completes Luiza about the initiative that accelerates vaccination against covid and guarantees protection for Brazilians.

Source: Our World in Data and Opas