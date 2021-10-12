Switch OLED’s dock may be able to support 4K • Eurogamer.pt

The Nintendo Switch OLED became available on October 8th and as you’d expect, some couldn’t last long without opening their unit to discover the mysteries hidden inside the new dock.

If last week it was revealed that the Switch OLED includes in the box an HDMI 2.0 cable, which could allow signal at 4K, 60fps and HDR, now some more information has been discovered that point in the same direction.

Kawlun Dram decided to go further and opened its dock, which allowed him to discover that it includes a new Realtek chip, promoted as a system on chip with 4K capabilities, something that had already been spotted in the information from a previous console firmware update .

Speculation now points to the possibility that the new dock is composed of new hardware that may, if Nintendo wishes and similarly to bluetooth support, activate new features through an update. However, taking into account the hardware of the console itself, it doesn’t seem like it’s possible to run games at native 4K.

Hi gamers. Nothing ever gets properly done on the internet so I decided to do some digging myself The DP2HDMI chip on the OLED dock switch is a RTD2172N KBDQH1 which seems to match what @SciresM datamined from the Switch OS back in January pic.twitter.com/6i2Z8zei0W — kawlums (@KawlunDram) October 11, 2021