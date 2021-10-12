Switch Online N64 games will be the 60Hz versions • Eurogamer.pt

Some will have the PAL version option.

Nintendo has announced that all N64 games on their way to the Nintendo Switch Online service will arrive in their 60Hz versions.

Through social networks, the company communicated this very important information that will certainly be joyfully celebrated by players in Europe. For the more purists, some games will have their PAL version available alongside the 60Hz version.

In this way, Nintendo clears up the biggest doubt that lingered since the announcement and clears any fears about possible 50Hz versions of these classics as the rule.

Despite this revelation, the concrete arrival date of the N64 games has not yet been announced.

