Symbol of paramilitary group puts Shaqiri in new controversy with Serbia – 10/11/2021 – Sport

The Serbian Football Association’s general secretary, Jovan Surbatovic, will ask FIFA to punish Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri after he became involved in a diplomatic controversy on Saturday (9), after the Swiss victory over Ireland do Norte, 2-0, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

At the time, an alleged supporter put on the player’s shoulders a coat with the emblem of the Ushtria Clirimtare and Kosoves (UCK), the Kosovo Liberation Army, a paramilitary organization formed by rebels who fought for the independence of Kosovo from Serbia.

Afterwards, Shaqiri shows surprise at the attitude and smiles before taking off his coat. The Swiss athlete was born in Kosovo in 1991. His family fled the region when he was four years old.

“We demand an immediate response and the harshest sanctions against Shaqiri for promoting a criminal terrorist organization. The Federation of Serbia will use all legal mechanisms at its disposal to remove those responsible for this football episode,” said Jovan Surbatovic.

In a statement, the Swiss Football Federation defended the Lyon athlete (FRA). According to the organization, it is “unacceptable for people to abuse a post-match interview to make political propaganda. Shaqiri behaved in an exemplary manner, the culprit in the episode was questioned by the police and was immediately banned.”

​Shaqiri has already been punished by FIFA for engaging in diplomatic polemics. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the athlete and his teammates Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner were fined for their gestures after the goals in the 2-1 victory over Serbia.

Players celebrate with a gesture that mimics two-headed water, which is a symbol of the union of the Albanian populations of the Balkans.

In Serbia, the gesture was considered a provocation, with a strong political connotation. Belgrade does not recognize the independence of the former Albanian majority province.

Lichtsteiner has no ties to Kosovo, but he imitated the gesture at the celebrations.

FIFA announced fines of 8,660 euros (at the time about R$38,000) for Xhaka and Shaqiri and of 4,330 (about R$19,000) for Lichtsteiner.