Synthetic chemical in packaging is related to early death, says study

Synthetic chemicals called phthalates, found in hundreds of consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume and children’s toys, can contribute to an estimated 91,000 to 107,000 premature deaths a year among people aged 55 and 64 years in the United States, points out a new study.

People with higher levels of phthalates are at increased risk of death from any cause, especially cardiovascular, according to the study published on Tuesday (12) in the journal Environmental Pollution.

The study estimated that these deaths could cost about $40 to $47 billion each year in lost economic productivity.

“This study adds to the growing database on the impact of plastics on the human body and reinforces the importance of reducing or eliminating the use of plastics,” said lead author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, professor of pediatrics and environmental medicine and health at population at NYU Langone Health in New York.

Phthalates are known to interfere with the body’s mechanism for producing hormones, known as the endocrine system, and are “linked to developmental, reproductive, brain, immune and other problems,” according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. (NIEHS, its acronym in English).

Even minor hormonal disruptions can cause “significant biological and developmental effects,” says the NIEHS.

Previous research has linked phthalates with reproductive problems such as genital malformations and undescended testicles in boys and lower sperm counts and testosterone levels in adult men. Previous studies have also linked phthalates to childhood obesity, asthma, cardiovascular problems and cancer.

“These chemicals have a criminal record,” said Trasande, who also directs NYU Langone’s Environmental Hazard Investigation Center. “And the point is, when you look at the entire body of evidence, it provides an amazing pattern of worry.”

The American Chemistry Council, which represents the US chemical, plastics and chlorine industries, shared this statement with CNN by email:

“Much of the content of the latest study by Trasande et al is demonstrably inaccurate,” wrote Eileen Conneely, senior director of chemicals and technology at ACC.

She added that the study grouped all phthalates into one group and did not mention that the industry claims that high molecular weight phthalates such as DINP and DIDP have less toxicity than other such chemicals.

“Studies such as these fail to consider all phthalates individually and consistently ignore or downplay the existence of reliable, science-based conclusions about the safety of high molecular weight phthalates,” Conneely wrote.

‘Chemicals everywhere’

Often called “chemicals everywhere” because they are so common, phthalates are added to consumer products such as PVC plumbing, vinyl floors, rain and stain resistant products, medical tubes, garden hoses and some toys to make the plastic more flexible and harder to break.

Other common exposures come from the use of phthalates in food packaging, detergents, clothing, furniture and automotive plastics. The chemical group is also added to personal care items such as shampoo, soap, hairspray and cosmetics to make fragrances last longer.

People are exposed by breathing contaminated air or eating or drinking food that has come in contact with plastic, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Children crawl and touch many things, then put their hands over their mouths. Because of this hand-to-mouth behavior, the phthalate particles in the dust can be a greater risk to children than to adults,” says the CDC.

‘An instant in time’

The new study measured the concentration of phthalates in urine in more than 5,000 adults aged 55 to 64 and compared those levels with the risk of early death in an average of 10 years, Trasande said.

The researchers controlled for preexisting heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other common conditions, poor eating habits, physical activity and body mass, and levels of other known hormone disruptors such as bisphenol A or BPA, he said.

“However, I will never say that this is a definitive study,” Trasande told CNN. “It’s an instant in time and can only show an association.”

Learning exactly how phthalates can affect the body requires a gold standard double-blind randomized clinical trial, he said. However, that study will never be done, he added, “because we cannot ethically randomize people to be exposed to potentially toxic chemicals.”

“But we already know that phthalates mess with the male sex hormone, testosterone, which is a predictor of cardiovascular disease in adults. And we already know that these exposures can contribute to various conditions associated with mortality, such as obesity and diabetes,” said Trasande.

Chemical BPA has also been linked to abnormalities in the reproductive systems of male infants and later to infertility problems in adult males, as well as obesity, heart disease, cancer, and premature death from any cause.

The synthetic compound was previously found in most baby bottles, sippy cups and infant formula containers until parents boycotted these products more than a decade ago. The FDA banned the use of the chemical in bottles and sippy cups in 2012.

It is possible to minimize your exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disruptors such as BPA, which can still be found in can liners and paper receipts, Trasande said.

“First, avoid plastics as much as you can. Never put plastic containers in the microwave or dishwasher, where heat can break the coatings so they can be absorbed more easily,” he suggested.

“Furthermore, cooking at home and reducing the use of processed foods can reduce the levels of exposure to chemicals you come into contact with.”

Here are other tips to reduce exposure for you and your family:

Use unscented lotions and laundry detergents.

Use odorless cleaning products.

Use glass, stainless steel, ceramic or wood to hold and store food.

Buy fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables instead of canned and processed versions.

Encourage frequent hand washing to remove chemicals from your hands.

Avoid air fresheners and all plastics labeled #3, #6 and #7

(Translated text. To read the original, Click here)