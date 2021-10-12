Tadeu at BBB, Maju at Fantástico, Tralli at JH, Alan at SP1: see the changes at Globo | Media and Marketing

Tadeu Schmidt will be the new presenter of Big Brother Brasil, from 2022, and Maju Coutinho will take over the presentation of Fantástico alongside Poliana Abritta. When Maju debuts at Fantástico, César Tralli will take over the presentation of Jornal Hoje. In his place, Alan Severiano will present SP1. The changes at Globo were announced this Sunday (10) on Fantástico.

With the news, Maju Coutinho will take over the presentation of ‘Fantástico’ alongside Poliana Abritta

Fans of the most-watched reality show in the country can now welcome its newest member. The 22nd edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt. Current presenter of ‘Fantástico’, Tadeu has a 24 year history at Globo and will start his new challenge at Globo’s Entertainment in January, in the premiere of the new season of the reality. “I am very proud and happy to have been chosen for this mission. Everyone knows what BBB stands for, how it moves people. Plus, it’s still my daughters’ favorite show. It is an honor to play the same role as two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television, Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial. I’m radiant and very excited!”, says Tadeu Schmidt.

With Tadeu’s departure for the ‘BBB’, the ‘Fantástico’ will be presented by two women: Poliana Abritta will have the journalist Maju Coutinho as a partner in charge of the Sunday. “It’s really cool to have two women anchoring together a super important program like ‘Fantastic’. It marks a new time”, highlights Maju.

In 1997, Tadeu joined TV Globo Brasília and, three years later, he became part of the sports team at the station in Rio de Janeiro. With a light and humorous style, he worked as a reporter and presenter on TV news programs and programs such as ‘Esporte Espetacular’, ‘Globo Esporte’, ‘Jornal Nacional’ and ‘Bom Dia Brasil’, and participated in the coverage of major events such as Games Olympics, World Cups and Formula 1.

He arrived at ‘Fantástico’ in 2007 with the responsibility of creating a new format for the goals of the round until he definitively took over the anchoring of the ‘Show da Vida’ in 2011. Over 14 years, he created very successful paintings, such as “Full Ball , withered ball”, “Virtual Detective” and the horses, who started digital, later gained voice, charisma and the whole country. It also gave the player who scores three goals in the same match the right to ask for music in ‘Fantástico’, a joke that went beyond the sport and became a catchphrase among Brazilians whenever someone achieves the same feat three times.

The pride of having been part of the history of the program that brings together information, entertainment, reporting and behavior is immeasurable. “I’m still with a sinking heart for leaving ‘Fantastic’. It’s been 14 years of full realization, of so many moments that changed my life and I’ll never forget. But I’m still proud and happy to have been chosen for this new mission”, he delivers.

At Globo since 2007, Maria Júlia Coutinho worked as a reporter for local TV news programs in São Paulo for six years before being chosen for the first time to present, as a substitute, the weather forecast on ‘Globo Rural’ and ‘Bom Dia Brasil’. A year later, in ‘Hora 1’, he informed, in a relaxed way, “what clothes” Brazilians should leave the house, playing with the verses of Noel Rosa. He also left his mark deciphering weather maps on other news programs, before debuting on ‘Jornal Nacional’ in 2015, but this time live, as the weather forecast had never been done. With a relaxed style and lavish charisma, Maju soon conquered the country.

As a duty attendant, Maju presented ‘Jornal Hoje’ for the first time in 2017 and ‘Jornal Nacional’ in 2019, a few months before debuting alone as a starter on the JH bench. She is also one of the hosts of GloboNews’ program and podcast ‘Papo de Política’.

Two years ago, she replaced Poliana Abritta on her vacation at ‘Fantástico’ and is now ready to definitely share with her the anchoring of the weekly Sunday night magazine. “After taking on the challenge of presenting JH on my own, especially during the pandemic, when the newspaper had very hot information, now I have the pleasure of going to ‘Fantástico’, a program I’ve always admired and always wanted to work on, with the honor of having a woman by my side”, he says.

Changes in Journalism: César Tralli takes over ‘Jornal Hoje’ and Alan Severiano, ‘SP1’

With the departure of Tadeu Schmidt for Entertainment and Maju Coutinho for the presentation of ‘Fantástico’, as announced last Sunday night, the 10th, Journalism will also have changes in its programs: César Tralli will take over the bench of ‘Jornal Hoje’ and Alan Severiano, from ‘SP1’. To communicate the change to the public, next Wednesday, the 13th, César Tralli receives Alan Severiano at ‘SP1’ and Maju receives Tralli at the studio of ‘Jornal Hoje’.

“I received this new professional stage with gratitude, enthusiasm and joy. I feel very honored with the challenge of anchoring JH. I will strive every day to contribute to the team and continue to bring a lot of quality information to the public. I embrace the JH mission with all my love and devotion to the profession”, says Cesar Tralli. At Globo since 1993, the journalist has participated in outstanding coverage as an investigative reporter, collected awards, made special reports for ‘Jornal Nacional’, ‘Fantástico’ and ‘Globo Repórter’, was a correspondent in London for five years and also participated in the coverage of World Cups, Olympics and Pan American Games.

Among his landmark coverages are the assassination of Israel’s Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize, Yitzhak Rabin; the bombings and armed conflicts between Lebanon and Israel; the death of Princess Diana in Paris; the 10 years of the Chernobyl nuclear accident in Ukraine; the earthquake that devastated Turkey; and the arrest in Brazil of Colombian mega drug dealer Ramires Abadia. 10 years ago, Tralli took over the anchorage of the ‘SP1′. He left the bench aside, started to interact even more with reporters on the screen, took the report into the studio and ensured even more dynamism to the local newspaper. At the beginning of the pandemic, it also started to present GloboNews’ ’18h Edition’, a role it will continue to perform.

With César Tralli moving to JH, Alan Severiano takes over the ‘SP1’. “It is an honor to present the news from Greater São Paulo at lunchtime, when everything happens live. ‘SP1’ is a vibrant, diverse, innovative newspaper, like the passionate team working on it. I arrive hungry for novelty, inspired by the work of dear César Tralli. Always looking for useful information, participation and proximity to viewers, focusing on solutions to improve people’s lives and make the metropolis fairer and more inclusive”.