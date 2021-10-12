Taking a condom without consent during sex will be illegal in California – 10/11/2021 – World

California became last Thursday (7) the first US state to prohibit the practice of removing condoms without the verbal consent of the partner during sexual intercourse.

The practice, which is the subject of research in the United States, has its own term in English: “stealthing” (from “stealth”, or furtive). From now on, if one of the partners removes the condom during intercourse without the other’s authorization, the act will be considered sexual assault in the state.

“Victims of ‘stealthing’ will be able to file civil action against their attackers,” wrote the office of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, which signed the law on the matter. “By passing this bill, we are emphasizing the importance of consent.”

Democratic Representative Cristina Garcia, a member of the California state assembly who introduced the bill, said removing the condom without consent “is not only immoral, it’s illegal.” “We’ve made important progress in California, and I hope other state legislatures will follow suit,” he wrote on a social network.

While California’s civil code already prohibited “harmful or sexually offensive contact with another person’s private part,” the new law clarifies any legal ambiguity surrounding non-consensual removal of condoms.

According to the bill, approved a month ago in the Senate and in the state assembly without opposition, commits sexual assault who “causes contact between a sexual organ, from which the condom has been removed, and the intimate part of another person who has not given verbal consent to the removal of the item”.

The subject gained greater attention among Americans in 2017, when a Yale University study showed that Internet forums provided information on how to successfully commit the act.

The author of the study, lawyer Alexandra Brodsky, had been defending the need to create specific laws to curb the practice. With the research, she demonstrated that “stealthing” was a growing problem in the country, with greater incidence in heterosexual relationships.

The new law does not stipulate the possibility of imprisonment for “stealthing”, and offenders cannot be the target of criminal charges. Part of the bill’s supporters agree that other types of punishment, such as compensation, can yield more results for victims.

“There are many survivors who don’t want to see the person who hurt them in prison and could use the help to pay medical debts or see a therapist,” Brodsky told The New York Times.

The author of the bill, however, believes that it was necessary to move forward. “I still think this should be in the penal code. If consent wasn’t respected, wouldn’t that be the definition of rape or sexual assault?” Cristina Garcia told the BBC.

Similar bills on the practice of removing condoms without a partner’s verbal consent have been introduced in New York and Wisconsin, but have not been passed by state legislatures.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine in 2019 with 503 women aged between 21 and 30 showed that 12% of them claim to have had partners who practiced “stealthing”.