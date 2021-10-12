Taking condoms without consent becomes a crime in California; understand what ‘stealthing’ is | World

California Governor Gavin Newsom sanctioned, last Thursday (7), a law that prohibits removing condoms without consent during sex, and that makes this gesture a civil offense of sexual assault.
It is the first law of its kind in the United States. The practice is commonly called ‘stealthing’ (from ‘stealth’ or ‘stealth’ in free translation) and has generated debates about consent and sexual violence.
The bill passed the Senate and Legislative Assembly a month ago without opposition, said its author, State Representative Cristina Garcia, in a statement.
“I’ve been working on this issue since 2017 and I’m elated that there is now some accountability for those who perpetrate the act. Sexual assaults, especially those against women of color, are perpetually swept under the rug,” Garcia said in a statement when the legislation was approved.
She cited a Yale University study that said the practice was “a serious violation of dignity and autonomy” and said cases affecting women and gays were on the rise.
People found guilty of removing the condom without consent may be subject to general, special and punitive damages, the law says.
