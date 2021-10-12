Taliban meet on Tuesday with US and EU representatives | World

Officials from the European Union and the United States meet this Tuesday (12), in Qatar, with Taliban leaders, who continue their diplomatic efforts to obtain international support.

After taking power in Afghanistan in August, the new radical Islamic regime was not recognized by any country.

Faced with the paralysis of the economy and the imminence of a serious humanitarian crisis in the country – totally dependent on international aid after 20 years of war – the Taliban are striving to break the diplomatic isolation.

American and European representatives began the meeting with Taliban delegates this morning, according to an AFP photographer. This is the first meeting of its kind since the takeover of Kabul.

After a meeting with US representatives over the weekend in Doha, Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Taliban minister for foreign affairs, announced on Monday (1) a meeting the following day with “EU representatives”.

“We want to have a positive relationship with the whole world. We believe in balanced international relations. We believe that these balanced relations can save Afghanistan from instability,” he added at a news conference.

One billion euros in aid

The Doha meeting also includes US representatives, according to EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali.

According to Massrali, these negotiations should “allow the United States and Europeans to discuss issues” such as freedom of movement for people who wish to leave Afghanistan, access to humanitarian aid and women’s rights.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denounced the Taliban’s broken promises regarding women and girls.

He urged fundamentalists to “fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law.”

Another issue to be addressed, according to the European representative, is how to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a sanctuary for “terrorist” groups.

A suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) on Friday (8) left more than 60 people dead in the northeast of the country, the deadliest since the departure of American troops from the country on 30 August.

“This is an informal, technical meeting. It does not constitute recognition of the ‘interim government,'” insisted Massrali.

Above all, the EU seeks to prevent a “collapse” of Afghanistan, according to the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

In this sense, the European bloc announced the release of one billion euros (1.2 billion dollars) for an aid program to the country, in order to “avoid a major humanitarian and socioeconomic collapse”, according to its head, Ursula von der Leyen.

The money, pledged at a virtual G20 summit, adds 250 million euros to the 300 million euros the EU had previously announced for urgent humanitarian needs, with the rest going to neighboring countries in Afghanistan that welcome Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime. .

On Saturday in Doha, the Taliban met with US officials in the first direct talks with Washington since taking power.

US and Taliban representatives meet for the first time since withdrawal from Afghanistan

His foreign minister urged the United States to establish “good relations” and not “weaken the current government.”

After hosting talks between the Taliban and the United States for years, Qatar continues to play an essential mediating role between the Islamic movement and Western chancelleries.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and toppled the Taliban regime in response to the Sept. 11 attacks planned by al-Qaeda from Afghan territory.

American troops withdrew from the country at the end of August, following an agreement with the Islamists. The Taliban’s takeover led to the withdrawal of more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan who feared abuse or acts of revenge by the country’s new masters.

And the matches continue. Spain organizes a second evacuation flight on Tuesday. Yesterday, 84 people were evacuated from Pakistan to a base in Madrid.