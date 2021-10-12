Teutônia anticipates 2nd dose of Pfizer

Per Redaction

Anticipation occurs for people who completed a minimum interval of 8 weeks in relation to the 1st dose

The Municipal Health Department, through the Epidemiological Surveillance, communicates that the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be brought forward in Teutônia. The anticipation will be carried out in people who have completed the minimum interval of 8 weeks (56 days) in relation to the date of the 1st dose, and will be available in all Basic Health Units, by prior appointment. The anticipation occurs due to the low demand of people to receive the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

The municipality reinforces the importance of completing the Covid-19 vaccine scheme, in order to increase the protection of the population. The second dose can be applied in any of the basic health units, regardless of where the person received the first dose.

The health teams are asking for the collaboration of the population, which has not yet performed the second dose against Covid-19, to seek immunization as soon as possible.

Vaccination on Saturdays

On Saturday, the 16th, a vaccination action will be carried out at all health centers, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, without the need for prior scheduling, for the application of 1st and 2nd doses, booster dose, and for the child vaccination schedules and adult. Vaccination actions on Saturdays will also take place on November 6th and 20th.

Teen vaccination

The municipality is vaccinating people aged 15 or over, without comorbidities, at all health posts, by appointment, with the Pfizer vaccine.

booster dose

Teutônia also advances in vaccination with a booster dose against Covid-19, regardless of the vaccine previously applied, for people aged 60 years or more, who have a minimum interval of 6 months in relation to the 2nd dose, as well as for patients who have high degree of immunosuppression (according to the Ministry of Health table). Vaccination will take place at all health posts, by prior appointment.

Ministry of Health table for cases of high immunosuppression:

– Severe primary immunodeficiency;

– Chemotherapy for cancer;

– Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants, use of immunosuppressive drugs;

– People living with HIV/AIDS; .

– Use of steroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;.

– Use of immune response modifying drugs;.

– Auto inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases;

– Patients on hemodialysis;

– Patients with chronic inflammatory immune diseases.

Health Posts

If you have any questions or need more information, contact the health center in your neighborhood:

Health Center – Neighborhood Alesgut

(51) 3762-1109

Health Center – Bairro Boa Vista

(51) 3762-2370

Health Center – Neighborhood Canabarro

(51) 3762-7800

Health Center – Neighborhood Languiru

(51) 3762-2573

Health Center – Neighborhood Teutônia

(51) 3762-6031

Health Center – Allotment 8

(51) 3762-8436

ESF 3 – Canabarro Neighborhood

(51) 3762-7806

