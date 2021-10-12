Thammy Miranda opens the game and reveals about penile implant

Thammy Miranda was the guest of A Tarde é Sua, on RedeTV!, this Monday(11) and ended up being placed against the wall about an unusual situation. He talked about penile implants and did not reveal if he actually had the procedure.

“Do you know what I think is important? Everyone does what’s important to them. If a person thinks it’s important to put it, put it. If a person thinks it’s important to take it off, take it off. The important thing to know is that it is possible to do. Now whoever is going to do it, has to know that it is important to her”, she said.

And continued: “I went to a consultation to find out if it was possible to do it and I wanted to expose it, it wasn’t because I was going to do it or not, I wanted to expose it to people who think it’s important to know that there is the possibility of doing it”, he said.

Thammy Miranda also spoke about the responsibility of having young fans: “I have a lot of teenage followers and it’s important, but it’s a lot of responsibility. When I became what I really was, there were a lot of teenagers who said. I want to be you, I want to take my chest’. You don’t have to take your chest off to look like me, but because it’s your reality. This is very serious”, he said.

Haters

In the conversation, Thammy Miranda talked about haters on social media and revealed that he avoids reading hate messages he receives there. “I shield myself a lot. I don’t live off reading reviews. I don’t live off it“He clarified.

hygiene during sex

Recently, Thammy Miranda’s wife talked about hygiene during sex. Andressa Ferreira talked about the importance of personal hygiene in moments of relationships between four walls.

“You guys asked me so much to talk about sex… Sometimes we feel a little embarrassed to talk about it, but everyone does, right? I think it’s important and what I do is, before going to bed, always with clean clothes and brushed teeth. “Guys, there’s nothing worse than the person lying on your side without having brushed their teeth, without having cleaned the parts“, she said.

