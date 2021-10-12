Thammy Miranda opens the game and tells details about penile implant

Thammy Miranda always manages to speak naturally about several subjects that are still treated as taboo by most people. Politely and with a dose of good humor, the son of the singer Gretchen did not think twice when talking about penile implant surgery. One of the best voted councilors in São Paulo in the last elections, he didn’t shirk the controversial subject and opened the game.

This Monday afternoon (11th), Thammy Miranda participated in the program “A Tarde é Sua”, presented by Sonia Abrão, and was bombarded by questions from all sides. Subject where he goes, the councilor revealed the reason why he prefers not to tell fans and admirers if he has already undergone penile implant surgery. Asked by journalist Felipeh Campos, Thammy answered what he thinks is really important in this story.

Visibly comfortable in addressing the topic, the councilor pointed out the importance of information reaching people, showing that the practice exists and can be done consciously: “Do you know what I think is important? Each one to do what is important to them. If a person thinks it’s important to put it, put it. If a person thinks it’s important to take it off, take it off. The important thing to know is that it is possible to do. Now whoever is going to do it, has to know that it’s important to her”.

In 2018, the reality show “Os Gretchens” debuted, which showed the routine of the singer Gretchen’s family in 15 episodes. In it, Thammy not only participated, but also starred in one of the most controversial scenes. in the episode in question, Gretchen’s daughter exposed her desire and curiosity about the penile implant. Thammy told the reason that made him authorize the exhibition: “I went to a consultation to find out if it was possible to do it and I wanted to expose it was not because I was going to do it or not, I wanted to expose it to people who think it is important to know that there is a possibility of doing it”.

Although he was incisive in his answers, Bento Ferreira’s father preferred not to reveal, at least for the time being, whether or not he had done the procedure. According to the councilor of São Paulo, talking about the subject is something delicate and a lot of responsibility, given that he has a large number of followers and admirers who are still in their adolescence phase: “I have a lot of teenage followers and it’s important, but it’s a lot of responsibility”.

Thammy Miranda said that at the time he went through the transformation, many young people saw him as inspiration and wanted to do the same, but he stressed that this is something personal, that defines who a person is, and should not be done just to look like someone. : “When I became what I really was, there were a lot of teenagers who said, ‘I want to be you, I want to take my chest.’ You don’t have to take your chest off to look like me, but because it’s your reality. This is very serious”.

The son of Gretchen he said that all the processes he went through occurred in the most natural way possible and, therefore, everything ended up happening more smoothly. Even though he is strong and convinced of his ideals, Thammy Miranda reveals that he is very upset when he reads certain comments on social networks, but he revealed that he created a way to minimize the effects of the attacks he still receives: “I shield myself a lot. I don’t live off reading reviews. I don’t live off of it”.