Thammy Miranda remembers going to the office and says if he had a penile implant

Thammy Miranda, 39, recalled an episode in which he went to a doctor’s office to obtain information about penile implants in the reality show “Os Gretchens”, which was shown in 2018. During an interview in “A Tarde É Sua” today, the councilor of São Paulo by PL (Liberal Party) stated that the consultation recorded in front of the cameras, in turn, had the sole purpose of showing that surgery is a possibility.

I went to a consultation to find out if it was possible to do it and I wanted to expose it, it wasn’t because I would do it or not, I wanted to expose it to people who think it’s important to know that there is the possibility of doing it

Asked if he actually did the procedure or not, Thammy said he does not intend to speak publicly on the subject.

I think it’s important for everyone to do what’s important to them. If a person thinks it’s important to put it, put it. If you think it’s important to take it off, take it off. The important thing to know is that it is possible to do. Now who’s going to do it, has to know that it’s important to her

He added that he changed his mind several times about the implant, but did not go into further details.

At one time it was important, at another it was not, it was again…

Thammy’s wife, Andressa Ferreira, said bringing intimacy to the public might not be good for the family.

A very delicate thing because we, being famous, already receive a lot of opinion from people. If we end up exposing it, we give people freedom to come [falar mais].

Thammy also argued that he does not intend to be a role model for other people, as his decisions are specific to his own reality.

This kind of thing I think I don’t have to expose what I did, so that each person can do what is their reality. The important thing I have to say is that it exists and it can be done.

He added that the surgery is a “very serious responsibility” as it is irreversible.

transphobic attacks

In August, Andressa Ferreira went public to counter the attacks that Thammy Miranda was targeted during Father’s Day. She and the artist are parents of Bento, aged 1 year and 6 months. According to Andressa reported in her Instagram profile stories, the attacks are always the same.

“For me, a father is the one who gives education, love and helps to build a human being of character by example, not the one who leaves, doesn’t know you exist, doesn’t know what’s going on in yours or pays pension,” said the model .

She even added:

“It’s very repetitive. People don’t have much creativity, they hit the same key. When Thammy and I travel outside Brazil, to various places, everyone always treats him male because they treat him [de acordo com] what they are seeing. Here in Brazil, sometimes people still treat the feminine because of the past, because of memory, because of the history of the Thammy, which is public. But not for what the person is seeing, because he sees a man in front of him.”