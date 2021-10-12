Thammy Miranda talks about penile implant surgery: ‘It’s important’

posted on 10/12/2021 10:10 am



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Thammy Miranda participated in the program the afternoon is yours this Monday (11/10) and clarified some doubts about penile implants. The São Paulo councilor recalled an episode shown on the reality show Os Gretchens where he went to a doctor’s office to better understand the procedure.

The episode shown in 2018 was recorded with the aim of showing that surgery is a possibility. “I went to a consultation to find out if it was possible to do it. I wanted to expose it, it wasn’t because I was going to do it or not, so that people who think it’s important to know that there is the possibility of doing it,” he explained.

Thammy was even asked whether he had done the procedure or not, the councilor preferred not to tell details of his personal life in public, but it is a very serious responsibility as it is an irreversible procedure.

“At one time it was important, at another it wasn’t. I think it’s important for everyone to do what’s important to them. If a person thinks it’s important to put it on, put it on. If you think it’s important to take it off, take it off. The important thing to know is that it is possible to do it. Now, whoever is going to do it, has to know that it is important for them,” he reaffirmed.

She also revealed that the decision not to talk about intimacy in public was decided along with Andressa Ferreira, his wife, who no longer wants to see prejudiced opinions and comments about the family.

“This type of thing, I think I don’t have to expose what I’ve done, so that each person can do what their reality is. The important thing I have to say is that it exists and can be done”, he pointed out.